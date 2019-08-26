Man who escaped police custody in Levin located



A man wanted for escaping Police custody in Levin on Wednesday 21 August has been located.

The 30-year-old was arrested on SH1, Otaki, around 2.25pm today following a report from a member of the public of dangerous driving.

Police continue to seek Te Wera Hemara and Emmanuel Witana, who also escaped Police custody in Levin on Wednesday evening.

If you see Hemara or Witana do not approach them and call 111 immediately.

Any information that may assist can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police is committed to locating and arresting the outstanding offenders as quickly as possible.

We would like to thank members of the public for their response so far, which was instrumental in locating one of the offenders.

