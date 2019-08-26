Man who escaped police custody in Levin located
Monday, 26 August 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man wanted for escaping Police custody in Levin on
Wednesday 21 August has been located.
The
30-year-old was arrested on SH1, Otaki, around 2.25pm today
following a report from a member of the public of dangerous
driving.
Police continue to seek Te Wera Hemara and
Emmanuel Witana, who also escaped Police custody in Levin on
Wednesday evening.
If you see Hemara or Witana do
not approach them and call 111 immediately.
Any
information that may assist can also be reported to
Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police is committed
to locating and arresting the outstanding offenders as
quickly as possible.
We would like to thank members
of the public for their response so far, which was
instrumental in locating one of the offenders.
