Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ellerslie Sports Club one step closer to dream facility

Monday, 26 August 2019, 10:12 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust


Mark Weipers has been working on the Ellerslie Sports Club’s new complex at Michael Ave Reserve for over seven years. Now thanks to a NZCT grant of $300,000, he is a step closer to turning the club’s vision into a reality.

The NZCT grant is part of an overall project cost of $5.6 million that will see the Auckland club develop new amenities and clubrooms. The project is much more than bricks and mortar though, as the club sees huge potential for wider community use.

“The new complex will act as a central hub for the club’s activities and help address the lack of community facilities in the area,” says Mark. “We see a range of community organisations and volunteer groups using the complex once it is complete.”

Ellerslie Sports Club is the umbrella organisation for the activities of the Ellerslie Football and Ellerslie Cricket Clubs, a system that has been in place for 35 years. Each club has 6 months’ use of the sports ground and liquor licence per year.

“We’ve seen a significant amount of growth over the past few years,” says Mark. “The football club in particular has had a huge increase in numbers from 400 to over 1500 members. Much of this growth has been amongst females. We used to have two girls’ teams 6 years ago, now we have sixteen.”

The jump in membership has put a strain on the club’s existing amenities and the new complex will meet the need for increased changing room capacity. It will also address the current lack of segregation in the amenities.

“For both clubs to be sustainable moving forward this project is essential,” says Mark. “It will provide a central hub and base for both clubs, help us engage with the community and grow membership.”

Ellerslie Sports Club currently boasts 1900 members. Both codes have a big age range in their membership, starting as young as 4 years old through to people still participating well into their 50s.

Along with NZCT, the project is being backed by the Auckland City Council who are contributing $2.84 million. Fundraising is ongoing with applications being made to a number of community funders, as well as internal fundraising efforts.

Mark and the rest of the club are thankful to NZCT for supporting the project. “We’ve always had strong support from NZCT. They have supported the football club for about 15 years,” he says. “They helped guide us with the application and took the time to understand the project and what we wanted to achieve.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...

Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.

"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: Why NZ Shouldn’t Try To Curry Favour With Trump

Dutifully, Denmark had lined up militarily alongside the US in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Syria and during the Iraq War. This means nothing. In a heartbeat, the current US President will trash any ally, and on the flimsiest of pretexts. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 