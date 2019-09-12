Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Brainwave Launch – A Workshop Aimed at Whanau Maori

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 9:24 am
Press Release: Brainwave Trust


Brainwave Trust Aotearoa officially launched the Tiakina te Tamaiti Workshop
at Auckland University’s Waipapa Marae on Thursday, 5 September.

Tiakina te Tamaiti has been specifically designed for a whānau Māori
audience with the incorporation of te reo Māori me ona tikanga, whakataukī,
pūrakau Māori and imagery from a Māori world view.

The half-day workshop answers the need from professional organisations
working with whānau and provides an opportunity to engage parents and whānau
in ways that will motivate and inspire them to give their tamariki the best
possible start in life.

“We hope to complement the work that parents and professionals are already
doing to help our tamariki to thrive” says Kaihautu/Chief Executive Huia
Hanlen. “Tiakina te Tamaiti helps people understand from a scientific
perspective how children can be shaped by experiences — and how we can help
(or get in the way of) the healthy development of a child. It can be a
powerful motivator for parents/whānau to make the most of opportunities to
help their children grow well.

A key part of the event was to acknowledge the input from the Kaitohutohu
group who provided advice and guidance. We are very grateful to Dr Cherryl
Smith, Dr Takirirangi Smith, Dr Hinemoa Elder, Timoti Harris, Dr André
McLachlan, for their constructive expertise in helping us to develop Tiakina
te Tamaiti” says Huia.

Tiakina te Tamaiti is a positive and empowering workshop designed to focus
the participants on the needs of tamariki, and specific goals parents/whānau
can set to support the wellbeing or oranga/hauora of each and every
tamaiti/child. Tiakina te Tamaiti is accessible to all, no knowledge of te
reo is needed.

Workshop creator André Ngāpō (Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti
Awa) says, “We don’t shy away about talking through the tough stuff, things
that can get in the way of a child’s healthy development. But these
conversations are set-up in a non-judgemental way, always coming back to the
perspective of the child, their mana and tapu, and the potential of all
parents/whānau to provide the kinds of opportunities that will help their
tamariki grow well” he says.

The uakitanga/launch was attended by distinguished guests:

Hon Peeni Henare – Minister of Whanau Ora
Speaker - Stacey Morrison

