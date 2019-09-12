Brainwave Launch – A Workshop Aimed at Whanau Maori



Brainwave Trust Aotearoa officially launched the Tiakina te Tamaiti Workshop

at Auckland University’s Waipapa Marae on Thursday, 5 September.

Tiakina te Tamaiti has been specifically designed for a whānau Māori

audience with the incorporation of te reo Māori me ona tikanga, whakataukī,

pūrakau Māori and imagery from a Māori world view.

The half-day workshop answers the need from professional organisations

working with whānau and provides an opportunity to engage parents and whānau

in ways that will motivate and inspire them to give their tamariki the best

possible start in life.

“We hope to complement the work that parents and professionals are already

doing to help our tamariki to thrive” says Kaihautu/Chief Executive Huia

Hanlen. “Tiakina te Tamaiti helps people understand from a scientific

perspective how children can be shaped by experiences — and how we can help

(or get in the way of) the healthy development of a child. It can be a

powerful motivator for parents/whānau to make the most of opportunities to

help their children grow well.

A key part of the event was to acknowledge the input from the Kaitohutohu

group who provided advice and guidance. We are very grateful to Dr Cherryl

Smith, Dr Takirirangi Smith, Dr Hinemoa Elder, Timoti Harris, Dr André

McLachlan, for their constructive expertise in helping us to develop Tiakina

te Tamaiti” says Huia.

Tiakina te Tamaiti is a positive and empowering workshop designed to focus

the participants on the needs of tamariki, and specific goals parents/whānau

can set to support the wellbeing or oranga/hauora of each and every

tamaiti/child. Tiakina te Tamaiti is accessible to all, no knowledge of te

reo is needed.

Workshop creator André Ngāpō (Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti

Awa) says, “We don’t shy away about talking through the tough stuff, things

that can get in the way of a child’s healthy development. But these

conversations are set-up in a non-judgemental way, always coming back to the

perspective of the child, their mana and tapu, and the potential of all

parents/whānau to provide the kinds of opportunities that will help their

tamariki grow well” he says.

The uakitanga/launch was attended by distinguished guests:

Hon Peeni Henare – Minister of Whanau Ora

Speaker - Stacey Morrison

