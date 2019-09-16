Bush fire on walking track in Dunedin
Monday, 16 September 2019, 4:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a bush
fire on Pineapple Flagstaff walking track near North
Taieri.
Evacuations are now underway due to the ongoing
fire risk.
Residents on Rudd Road and those near Redwood
mountain bike track have been advised to evacuate.
Cordons
are going up near Redwood car park and Wakari Rd.
We
thank residents for cooperating with emergency services at
this time.
We will provide further updates as available.
ENDS
