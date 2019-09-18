Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests following cannabis operation in Tasman District

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Tasman Police have arrested two men and seized assets worth approximately $5 million dollars following a major operation in the district.

Over several months Police have undertaken a covert investigation into the commercial cultivation and widespread supply of cannabis throughout the West Coast of the South Island and Canterbury.

The investigation, led by the Tasman District Organised Crime Unit, saw the arrest of a 72-year-old Ngahere man on 9 September and a search warrant executed at his address.

The man has been charged with Possession for Supply of Cannabis and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 30 September.

Yesterday, Police from around the Tasman district also executed a search warrant at a large rural property in Kaniere.

It is expected that Police will be at this scene for a number of days.

Of note, Police have located a very large underground bunker containing a sophisticated cannabis growing operation.

A large number of firearms have also been seized.

A 63-year-old man has been arrested and charged with cultivating cannabis as well as selling cannabis and is due to appear in Greymouth District Court today (18th September.)

Assets of an estimated value of $5 million have been restrained by the Southern Asset Recovery Unit.

Inspector Jacqui Corner, West Coast Area Commander, says the operation goes some way to reducing harm in our West Coast communities.

“Police rely on tips from the public to stem the flow of drugs, and information supplied from our community, which has been instrumental in Police being able to prosecute these offenders and take their assets.

“I would like to thank the West Coast community for their patience and information that they have supplied Police over the past year about these addresses.

“With the scale and seriousness of offending Police needed to carefully consider and thoroughly investigate the offending of these groups as well as their assets and put them out of business for good.

“Our investigation team has spent months working to dismantle this drug supply, and in doing so have prevented significant harm reaching our communities.

“Drug use is a driver of numerous other crimes so operations of this nature will continue to be a priority for Tasman District Police,” says Inspector Corner.

“As well as holding people to account, police will ensure that those who are reliant on illicit drugs are referred to the relevant agencies to ensure they get the support they need.

“Let’s work together to ensure we stop drugs causing more harm to our communities by continuing to be vigilant to this type of behaviour.”

Police encourage anyone who may have any information about drug-related offending to contact Police.

You can do so in confidence by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available.

Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 