World Champ Coming to Hanmer Springs

24/09/2019

‘In2golf’, in association with the Hurunui District Council, are welcoming Three Times World Champion Phillis Meti to Hanmer Springs on the 10th of October.





Phillis Meti recently smashed a 413 yard drive – a long distance golfing stroke. This drive was a new world record for the longest drive ever recorded by a woman in a World Long Drive Competition. Meti will be part of a family friendly community event at Hanmer Springs Golf Course on Thursday the 10th of October from 11am – 1pm. There will be a demonstration from Meti from 11:00am – 11:45am, with games and competitions from 11:45am – 1:00pm.

The event is part of an initiative from the council’s Community Team, called ‘Lets Connect’. The initiative aims to bring communities and people together – and the community team will even be providing some transport to the event for locals outside of Hanmer Springs*

Rochelle Faimalo from the Hurunui District Council’s Community Team said “Connecting communities is an important part of the Community Teams’ work. We enjoy bringing communities together through interactive and engaging events – and couldn’t be more excited to be supporting this one. The Hurunui District is home to seven golf courses and this is a great way to encourage all ages to get involved in the sport”.

Karen de Lautour from In2Golf said the event aims to inspire and engage our young people. “If they can take away with them a sense of fun and to dream big, like Phillis has, that would be a wonderful outcome” she said. “I've loved working with the Hurunui District Council and Hanmer Springs Golf Club to pull this community event together. It's wonderful to have a world class athlete like Phillis be prepared to give her time to give so much back to the sport at the grass roots level”.

Phillis Meti explained why she was looking forward to the event. “For me, I think this event is a great honour and privilege - to come home, share my experiences and showcase my skills with the hope to inspire and motivate parents and kids to take part in a sport that gave so much to me” she said. “Partnering up with Karen and In2 Golf, we share a passion for growing a sport we all love. Why not have fun doing it too.”

*For those not in Hanmer Springs, some free return transport will be available. Buses will be traveling from Cheviot and Amberley with the following pick up points - Waikari, Hurunui Hotel, Culverden, Waiau and Rotherham. Spaces are limited so please register for transport by Friday 27 September 2019. Click the link or type bit.ly/in2golf into your internet browser to register.

