Activities planned as QLDC marks Mental Health Awareness Week

Mental Health Awareness Week (the Week) is now underway across Aotearoa New Zealand. The Week aims to bring mental health into the spotlight and encourage members of the community to speak up and support each other.

As part of the Week, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is holding a series of events and activities for staff to encourage them to do something different with their lunchbreaks by adding some wellbeing time to their schedules. This includes yoga and meditation sessions, group walks, and a picnic lunch.

Libraries in Wānaka and Queenstown will be hosting public events and book displays. There will also be wrapped books hidden by the Wānaka library team for residents to discover and enjoy.

“Looking after your mental wellbeing is often something that can drop down the list when life gets busy, but it is important to make sure we are all taking some time to reset and relax – not only in our day to day lives but in the workplace too,” said QLDC People and Capability Director Meghan Pagey.

“At QLDC, we take the mental health of our staff seriously and hold various wellbeing activities throughout the year. But for the Week in particular, our Health and Safety Committee has organised a packed schedule of events to encourage staff to take a pause and get involved in a mindfulness activity or two with their colleagues.”

“Many of us will have experienced directly, or know of people who have suffered some form of depression, ongoing anxiety, or trauma. Taking the time to reflect, be kind to ourselves and others is crucial, and the Week serves as a good reminder for how important it really is,” said QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen.

“Following this Week, we intend to continue this conversation with our staff to ensure wellbeing and mindfulness will remain front of mind. There are many benefits to the business in making this a priority, and it’s worth employers across the district paying attention to mental health for their teams. You can make a real impact in breaking down the stigma attached to mental health by having those courageous conversations and taking care of each other.”

