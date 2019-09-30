Child fatally injured in Prebbleton, Canterbury
Monday, 30 September 2019, 3:47 pm
Press Release: WorkSafe NZ
WorkSafe has been notified that a young child was fatally
injured on a work site in Prebbleton, Canterbury today.
We understand that the child was struck by a forklift. We
have opened an investigation and can therefore provide no
further
comment.
