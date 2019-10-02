Think now to save water later



02 October 2019

Low rain fall over winter has resulted in the lowering ground water levels and early predictions are for continued lower than average rainfall for the early part of the summer. This may result in a repeat of water shortage issues in the Mangawhai area experienced last summer.

With summer approaching this is a reminder to take extra care not to waste water in the hot, probably dry, months ahead.

Low water levels are an issue that the region faces every summer, and to get people thinking about water conservation now can help people be prepared for the summer months.

While there has been wet weather days, the ground water levels are quite low at the moment. The Northland Regional Council is predicting lower than average rainfall for early summer 2019/2020.

On rural properties, people are also urged to consider how they manage, use and save water. For those on tanks, water carriers in Kaipara are covered under our drought management plan, so when water levels drop, people may not be able to get water delivered.

By making small changes as individuals, we can make a big difference collectively when it comes to conserving water. For more information about water conservation, and some handy tips and tricks to get a head start on the dry summer months go to www.bewaterwise.org.nz. You can also find updates on water levels, and see predicted rainfalls and river updates via the Northland Regional Council website.

If you do need to have water delivered the Northland District Health Board recommends using a registered water carriers to ensure the water is not contaminated. You can find a list of registered carriers on the Northland District Health Board website – https://drinkingwater.esr.cri.nz/carriers/carriersfornzregion.asp?NZRegion=NZN001

