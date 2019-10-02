Tens-of-thousands of Aucklanders to vote at work

At least 40 thousand Aucklanders will get the opportunity to vote at work in this year’s local election.

More than 50 organisations are currently signed up to Auckland Council’s Vote Friday initiative, and will offer their staff 30 minutes to fill out their voting papers on Friday 4 October.

Auckland Council General Manager Democracy Services Marguerite Delbet says, “Businesses across Tāmaki Makaurau are uniting in the name of local democracy.”

“The enthusiasm and support for Vote Friday has been phenomenal, and we’re encouraging more employers to get on board.”

Participating organisations include Stuff, Xero, TVNZ, Spark, AUT, Les Mills, AIA, St John, Vodafone, Farmers, Foodstuffs, DB, Auckland Museum, Sealord, Athfield Architects, all three Auckland Police Districts, Meredith Connell, the Auckland Business Chamber and many more.

Andy Smith, Chief People and Capability Officer at Meredith Connell, says Vote Friday is all about setting a positive example.

“What better way to encourage participation than by providing the facilities and time to vote at work.”

Other businesses can sign up at the elections website, voteauckland.co.nz, or by emailing the Vote Friday team at votefriday@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz.

Brynlea Hunter-Morpeth, Chief People and Culture Officer at AIA, says, “We are delighted to be adding our support to Vote Friday.”

“At AIA New Zealand we believe in supporting our community and we encourage and support our staff to give back whenever they can.”

Les Mills International Chief Executive Clive Ormerod says, “It is great to do our bit for local democracy here at Les Mills.”

“We’re a global company and with New Zealand being our home, we know that being ‘for a fitter planet’ starts locally, so our team is fully behind this initiative.”

Mighty Ape General Manager Alastair Burns says, “We're passionate about our people and our community.”

“We felt it vital to encourage our staff to take part in their community and to have their say in Auckland's future.”

Key election dates

4 October - Vote Friday

8 October - Last day to post voting papers (ballot boxes will still be open)

12 October - Voting closes at midday

17 October to 23 October - Official results announced



