SPCA invites you to Jazz on the Hilltop

You don’t normally hear jazz along the top of Mt Victoria.

But for the Wellington Fever Hospital’s 100th birthday, people will be able to hear the birthday songs, with a jazz concert called ‘Jazz on the Hilltop’.

The event put on by the building’s current resident, SPCA, and The Wellington Jazz Cooperative, will take place on Friday October 18 at SPCA’s Wellington Centre.

Jazz on the Hilltop will feature a variety of jazz performances, stories from the musician’s time in the building, and food will also be available.

There’s a packed line-up of performances from musicians that once studied in the building’s halls from 1987-1998, including Roger Manins on the saxophone, Leonardo Coghini on the piano, Seth Boy on bass, and Mark Lockett on drums.

SPCA’s Central Region General Manager Ros Alsford says this is a unique event that SPCA can’t wait to share with the Wellington Community.

“We are so grateful to have our home and a place for animals in need at the Wellington Fever Hospital, a building with such a vast history! For this event, past and present residents are coming together to celebrate and we look forward to sharing this with the Wellington community this building has helped service for so long.”

For Mark Lockett, Wellington Jazz Cooperative’s Artistic Director, being a former student at the building and being a part of its history is something he is so grateful to be a part of.

“This was the most amazing building to have a creative music school and what a thriving place it was. It often used to remind me of the old TV series ‘Fame’ because I would walk down the hallways and look in the windows of the various studios and hear/see the most amazing music being created every day,” he says.

Tickets are available for purchase at SPCA’s Wellington Centre or on Eventfinda.

You can find out more at www.spca.nz



