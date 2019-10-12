Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lianne Dalziel wins third term as Mayor

Saturday, 12 October 2019, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Saturday 12 October 2019
Media Release
Lianne Dalziel wins third term as Mayor


Progress results show Lianne Dalziel has won Christchurch’s mayoralty race and will serve a third term as Mayor.

The current vote count shows Ms Dalziel has a clear majority, with 44,811 votes.

Her nearest rival, Darryll Park, received 28,260 votes. The next highest polling Mayoral candidate was John Minto, who received 8739 votes.

Mayor-elect Dalziel will be joined at the Council table by six new Councillors and 10 returning Councillors.

Accountant Sam MacDonald has been elected as the new Councillor for the Waimairi ward.

Mr MacDonald, who has chaired the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board for the past three years, won the seat with 4473 votes. He takes over as the Waimairi ward Councillor from Raf Manji who did not seek re-election.

In the Spreydon ward, research scientist Melanie Coker has been elected to replace retiring Councillor Phil Clearwater. Dr Coker has held the role as deputy Chair of the Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board for the past three years. She won with 3311 votes.

The Riccarton Council seat, left vacant by the retirement of Vicki Buck, has been won by financial advisor Catherine Chu. She received 2282 votes. Ms Chu has served on the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board.

In the Burwood ward local businessman Phil Mauger has out-polled sitting Councillor Glenn Livingstone to win the seat. Mr Mauger got 4062 votes while Glenn Livingstone received 2815 votes.

The Coastal ward also has a new Councillor – former radio personality James Daniels who received 2642 votes. He won the seat ahead of sitting Councillor David East, who received 2325 votes.

In the Central ward sitting Councillor Deon Swiggs lost the seat to Jake McLellan, who received 1982 votes. Mr McLellan has served on the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board. Mr Swiggs got 904 votes.


Progress results show the remaining Council seats were won by sitting Councillors.
• In the Banks Peninsula ward Andrew Turner won the seat with 2410 votes.
• In the Cashmere ward Tim Scandrett won the seat with 3634 votes.
• In the Fendalton ward James Gough won with 5631 votes.
• In the Halswell ward Anne Galloway won with 3553 votes.
• In the Harewood ward Aaron Keown won the seat with 5071 votes.
• In the Heathcote ward Sara Templeton won the seat with 5092 votes.
• In the Hornby ward Jimmy Chen won the seat with 3162 votes.
• In the Innes ward Pauline Cotter won the seat with 2425 votes.
• In the Linwood ward Yani Johanson won the seat with 3564 votes.
• In the Papanui ward Mike Davidson won the seat with 2249 votes.

More than 38 per cent of eligible Christchurch and Banks Peninsula voters took in part in election. That figure does not include the votes received today or special votes, which have still be processed, so the turnout will be higher than in the last local body elections.

Preliminary election results will be available on the Council’s website tomorrow.

A public notice with the declaration of the final results will be published between 18 and 20 October.

