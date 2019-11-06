Update: Serious crash on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway
Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 5:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash on
Kawatiri-Murchison Highway in Tasman.
The crash involving
three vehicles was reported at 2.22pm.
Three other people
sustained moderate injuries.
One lane of the road north
of Murchison near the stock effluent station/Weighbridge is
expected to be open soon.
However, motorists are still
advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
