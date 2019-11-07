Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Festival of Lights set to be bigger and better

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 9:18 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

New Year celebrations at NPDC’s TSB Festival of Lights set to be bigger and better

Four top live music acts will accompany a host of other entertainment options, to make NPDC’s Pukekura Park the perfect place to see in the New Year.

The TSB Festival of Lights will play host to the Powerco Lights Up The Night event, an even bigger and better celebration than the year before, to mark New Year’s Eve in electrifying fashion.

Last year the festival hosted its inaugural New Year’s Eve event after requests from the community for a fun, family-friendly option for celebrating the New Year.

NPDC Recreation and Culture Manager Teresa Turner says last year’s event was an overwhelming success and a great way for the community to see in the New Year and this year’s event promises to be amazing.

“Hundreds came out to last year’s New Year’s Eve event, so the NPDC team has taken on the challenge to up the ante and create an even better celebration this year, featuring national artists, crowd-favourite activities and events for children and adults,” says Ms Turner.

“Presenting free events that excite and inspire the whole community is part of our aim to Build a Lifestyle Capital.”

Highlights for this year’s event include major headline act Racing. Formed from The Checks, this Auckland band is a two-time Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards winner for best rock album and are nominated for best rock artist in this year’s awards. They’ve shared the stage with Oasis, REM, The Hives, AC/DC, The Killers and Muse on different tours, and will be rocking in the New Year on the Hatchery Lawn from 10.45pm.

Other live music includes local artist Ny Oh, who played Glastonbury this year; local musicians Tobetones and the Breaks who play ‘70s and ‘80s soul with a live DJ; and Auckland’s Brendon Thomas and the Vibes who play classic rock.

The ever-popular silent disco returns to the Fred Parker Lawn, with a timeslot for children at 7pm and for adults from 8.30pm. A kids’ countdown will take place at 8pm, and Light Bites food trucks will be running from 6.30pm ‘til late in the Festival Hub.

This year’s event is being sponsored by Powerco and CEO Nigel Barbour says it is exciting to be part of the event, as well as supporting the festival as a whole.

“At Powerco, keeping the lights on and supporting our local communities is what we’re all about. We’re proud to be powering the event which offers Taranaki people and visitors the opportunity to experience electricity in interactive ways,” he says.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon, the 48 year old former Air NZ CEO that they’ve chosen to win the Botany seat back from Jami-Lee Ross… amid excited whispers of bigger things in line for Luxon further down the track.

Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

 

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 