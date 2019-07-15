Kiwicare buys lifestyle, gardening and hardware business

New Zealand-owned Kiwicare, a manufacturer and supplier of commercial and residential pest and garden products, has purchased AHM Outdoor Holdings Limited (AHM), an importer and distributor of outdoor lifestyle, gardening and hardware brands throughout New Zealand and Australia.

Kiwicare Chief Executive Matthew O’Brien said, “The purchase of AHM will strengthen and bring together two companies with shared values and products that are naturally aligned and will complement each other in the marketplace.”

O’Brien said AHM staff have all been offered the opportunity to join Kiwicare as employees under substantially similar employment terms and conditions. Kiwicare and AHM will come together to operate as separate legal entity’s within the Kiwicare Group of companies.

“This agreement will be good news for all of our staff and customers,” O’Brien said. “It gives us a wider and more secure capital base from which to trade and, for our staff, we anticipate that there will be expanded opportunities for skills development and progression through the larger group.”

“Nothing will change in regard to AHM’s suppliers and customers,” O’Brien added. “In many cases Kiwicare and AHM have customers in common, so we will already have a relationship with them. In cases of customers and suppliers unique to AHM, we will work very closely with them to maintain and enhance that contact.”

About Kiwicare

Kiwicare is a New Zealand-owned and operated company that manufactures home and garden products. With a track record of innovation and expertise in the formulation of quality products, the company’s goal is to provide great solutions in the home and in the garden. Kiwicare promotes greater natural biodiversity and has the largest BioGro® Certified Organic Range in New Zealand.







Many of the company's products benefit the environment by removing environmentally damaging pests. It is the company's policy to promote the protection of the environment and greater natural biodiversity in New Zealand and elsewhere. Kiwicare’s vision is to be recognised as the local experts for superior, safe, easy-to-use lawn, garden and pest products that solve people’s problems, enhance lives, improve the environment and add value to homes, workplaces and communities.

The company has offices in Auckland and Christchurch, with a manufacturing and R&D facility in Christchurch.

About AHM Outdoor Holdings Limited (AHM)

AHM manufacturers, imports and distributes outdoor lifestyle, gardening, hardware and camping products to the Australasian consumer retail market, with 40 years of experience in trading.

AHM was formed after a merger, in 1980, of rural supply wholesaler company Smith and Chisholm and J.K Lawrence Hardware and Housewares. In 2000, AHM was established in Australia and has an office in Brisbane. Its head office is located in Auckland.

Over the years, AHM has changed its focus from general wholesaling with the development of its own brands such as Atlas Trade, McGregor’s, Campmaster, and Suzy.





