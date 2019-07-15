Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwicare buys lifestyle, gardening and hardware business

Monday, 15 July 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Kiwicare

New Zealand-owned Kiwicare, a manufacturer and supplier of commercial and residential pest and garden products, has purchased AHM Outdoor Holdings Limited (AHM), an importer and distributor of outdoor lifestyle, gardening and hardware brands throughout New Zealand and Australia.

Kiwicare Chief Executive Matthew O’Brien said, “The purchase of AHM will strengthen and bring together two companies with shared values and products that are naturally aligned and will complement each other in the marketplace.”

O’Brien said AHM staff have all been offered the opportunity to join Kiwicare as employees under substantially similar employment terms and conditions. Kiwicare and AHM will come together to operate as separate legal entity’s within the Kiwicare Group of companies.

“This agreement will be good news for all of our staff and customers,” O’Brien said. “It gives us a wider and more secure capital base from which to trade and, for our staff, we anticipate that there will be expanded opportunities for skills development and progression through the larger group.”

“Nothing will change in regard to AHM’s suppliers and customers,” O’Brien added. “In many cases Kiwicare and AHM have customers in common, so we will already have a relationship with them. In cases of customers and suppliers unique to AHM, we will work very closely with them to maintain and enhance that contact.”

About Kiwicare

Kiwicare is a New Zealand-owned and operated company that manufactures home and garden products. With a track record of innovation and expertise in the formulation of quality products, the company’s goal is to provide great solutions in the home and in the garden. Kiwicare promotes greater natural biodiversity and has the largest BioGro® Certified Organic Range in New Zealand.



Many of the company's products benefit the environment by removing environmentally damaging pests. It is the company's policy to promote the protection of the environment and greater natural biodiversity in New Zealand and elsewhere. Kiwicare’s vision is to be recognised as the local experts for superior, safe, easy-to-use lawn, garden and pest products that solve people’s problems, enhance lives, improve the environment and add value to homes, workplaces and communities.

The company has offices in Auckland and Christchurch, with a manufacturing and R&D facility in Christchurch.

About AHM Outdoor Holdings Limited (AHM)

AHM manufacturers, imports and distributes outdoor lifestyle, gardening, hardware and camping products to the Australasian consumer retail market, with 40 years of experience in trading.

AHM was formed after a merger, in 1980, of rural supply wholesaler company Smith and Chisholm and J.K Lawrence Hardware and Housewares. In 2000, AHM was established in Australia and has an office in Brisbane. Its head office is located in Auckland.

Over the years, AHM has changed its focus from general wholesaling with the development of its own brands such as Atlas Trade, McGregor’s, Campmaster, and Suzy.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Kiwicare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Incomings: Migration Remains High

Annual net migration was provisionally estimated at 50,200 (± 800) in the year ended December 2018 compared with 52,600 in the previous year, Stats NZ said. More>>

ALSO:

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

Discount Code: Building Compliance Standards For Free Download

The Government has today announced over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance are now available to be accessed and downloaded for free, says Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa. More>>

New Invasive: Himalayan Wineberry Bramble Found In NZ

The Himalayan wineberry bramble (Rubus ellipticus) – widely regarded as one of the top 100 world’s worst weeds – has been discovered growing on a roadside near Gills Scenic Reserve in Albany; the first report of the species to be found in New Zealand. More>>

Telcos: Infratil's Vodafone Purchase Cleared By Commerce Commission

Infratil's plan to buy up to 50 percent of Vodafone New Zealand has been cleared by the Commerce Commission... One possible stumbling block had been Infratil's controlling stake in Trustpower – a small competitor in the fixed broadband market. More>>

ALSO:

Bumper Pest Season Ahead: Hinau Fruit Shows Mast Year On In Wellington

The abundance of hinau fruit in East Harbour Regional Park is indicating a significant Mast Year is underway as predicted, according to environmental scientists. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 