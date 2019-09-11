Young NZ Engineer wins at International awards

11 September 2019

Young New Zealand Engineer wins at International Engineering Excellence awards

Dr Weng Yuen Kam of Beca has been named International Young Professional of the Year at the FIDIC International Federation of Consulting Engineers Excellence awards in Mexico City. Kam took the award from an outstanding field of the best young consulting engineers who represented some of FIDIC’s 102 member countries.

He was in Mexico City to pick up the prestigious award, as part of a prize for winning the Association of Consulting Engineers New Zealand (ACENZ) Future Leader Award in 2018. The prize also included attendance at FIDIC’s Young Professional Management Training programme and participation in the associated international infrastructure conference.

Weng Yuen Kam is a Senior Associate and a Team Leader with Beca and a recognised leader in seismic engineering in Aotearoa. He has made a significant contribution to technical standards and practice in the seismic assessment of earthquake-prone buildings.

In recognition of his achievements, he was made a Fellow of the New Zealand Society for Earthquake Engineering (NZSEE) in 2018 and received their President’s award in 2017. Kam obtained his B.Eng (Hons) and B.Com in 2006 and PhD in 2011 from the University of Canterbury and was a finalist for the coveted New Zealand Young Engineer of the Year award in 2014.

Paul Evans Chief Executive of ACENZ, says “It’s a tremendous achievement for Kam to be recognised on the global stage. The awards pitted him against the world’s very best young engineers, and his success speaks volumes for his dedication, professionalism and pursuit of engineering excellence. Kam isn’t just a technically talented engineer; he’s a positive leader and exceptional communicator who is an incredible asset to Aotearoa and our profession.”

Weng Yuen Kam says “I have spent the past week with a group of over 40 awards finalists from various countries at the FIDIC Young Professional Management Training programme. It was an amazing experience to be amongst so many talented industry leaders. Along with gaining an insight into the latest engineering innovations, it has allowed me to build a network which includes some of the world’s best young engineers.”

“Winning this international award has been a truly humbling experience. I believe it is a testament to the project experience and career opportunities that are available for engineers in New Zealand.”

About ACENZ: The Association of Consulting Engineers (ACENZ) is a firm-based membership association that represents consulting and engineering organisations throughout Aotearoa. Founded in 1959, we have more than 200 member firms who employ some 13,000 staff. These people play a critical role in planning, design and delivery for our nation’s built and natural environments.

http://www.acenz.org.nz



About FIDIC: FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide.

About the FIDIC Excellence Awards: The FIDIC Excellence Awards have been developed to recognise, reward and highlight the achievements and successes of FIDIC’s international members and the work they do representing the global consulting engineering industry. Award entries are welcome from any of FIDIC’s 102 member countries.



