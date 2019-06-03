Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Frank Film Congratulates Dame Sue Bagshaw

Monday, 3 June 2019, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Frank Film

The team at Christchurch based Frank Film sends their congratulations to Dr Sue Bagshaw this morning following the news of her Queen’s Birthday honour.

Sue and her husband, Dr Philip Bagshaw, were profiled in the recent Frank Film Changing South series which features current affairs from the South, in pithy, concise 4-6 minutes videos.

Frank Film’s, Gerard Smyth, says he and his team are thrilled for both Bagshaw’s who share in each other’s successes.

“They are an exceptional couple and we know our viewers feel the same, from the feedback we have had on the The Brilliant Bagshaw’s episode, which has had more than 113,000 views”,” he says.

Every Monday, a new story drops on any one of a number of platforms including Stuff, RNZ and The Herald. Today on Stuff, the story of the Christchurch Arts Centre’s incredible journey after being severely damaged by the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, has already been viewed by almost 10,000 people in the first 90 minutes of going live.

Smyth says Frank Film is growing to be a ‘go to’ source of local stories.

“Nearly all stories have been shot in Canterbury, home to 2/3rds of South Islanders. Documenting the Christchurch Rebuild remains important and relevant. We are all living in new worlds here. The psycho-social aspects in our lives needs publicising as rates of mental health illness continue to climb in Christchurch and other, smaller, South Island communities.

Frank’s team is motivated by the need to bring together a changing community.

“New leaders are emerging and addressing the issues we’re all confronting. “Frank-Changing South” gives voice to ideas and initiatives that inspire and direct our worlds. Dr Sue and Philip Bagshaw are part of that, and we are honoured to have worked with them to tell their story,” says Smyth.



