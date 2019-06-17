Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'Kanikani' & 'Makereti' - New Singles from Huia

Monday, 17 June 2019, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Integrity Promotions


Kanikani - dance… a celebration song about lovers, ahi (fire) and gatherings, now and throughout history. Humanity loves gathering around the element of fire, under the stars, sharing songs and stories, and this is the essence of this waiata.


‘Kanikani’ is a fun tune and the music video follows a wāhine recalling her encounter of last night and still dancing on the beach at dawn. With a tropical feel, a little Pacific vibe and all in te reo Māori, ‘Kanikani’ is an easy intro into te reo Māori for learners and for anyone who loves a good kanikani.


While reading a plethora of historical text about indigenous culture, Huia explored a familiar tradition amongst most indigenous cultures, that is the element of dance, bonfire and celebration. This got her thinking about events that happen at these gatherings, new lovers, one-off secret exchanges and the mornings after with silhouettes disappearing into the morning mist… this experience is still relevant today.


The music is by Rei (2,000,000+ streams on Spotify and multi-award winning) and the track is recorded, mixed and mastered at Kog Studio by Chris Chetland (also a super flash producer/mastering guru)




With the support of Te Māngai Pāho, this track and video will be out with all the kupu are guided by Lois McIver (Whāia Music). This waiata ‘Kanikani’ was written with another track called ‘Makereti’, another te reo Māori track, both tunes are out now.


For this and more on Huia, me haere koe ki - www.iamhuia.com
Media and PR - Dannii@integritypromotion.com


Released June 10, 2019 / Beat by Rei @musicbyrei) / Recorded Mixed Mastered at Kog www.kog.co.nz
Distributed by DRM / Supported by Te Māngai Pāho - www.tmp.govt.nz
Music video by Integrity Creative Ltd / Promotion & Publicity by Integrity Promo NZ - www.integritypromotion.com


Kanikani - Dance (Lyrics Māori/English)
CH - E kanikani ana au, e hurihuri ana au (I dance and I spin)
Kia toutou ai te ahi (To ignite the fire) / E whakahari ana au (I’m celebrating)
Tahu i te rangi, kowera i te pō atarau (Burning the sky, light up the moonlit sky)
V1 - Ka māwhe haere te rama (When the light fades)
Māwhe hoki koe me tō tīrama (You and your light will fade too)
Kia whakaura te haeata o te ata (When morning comes)
Ngā maumaharatanga kaingākau (Sweet memories)
I ngā pokorehu mahana o nanahi (In the warm ashes of yesterday)
Te wā pai rawa o taku ora (The best time of my life) x 2
CH -
V2 - Ka titiro iho ki ōku waewae (I look down at my feet)
I roto i te oneone whero (In the red earth)
Kei te ngenge taku tinana (My body is tired)
Nā te kanikani i te pō katoa (From dancing all night long)
Te huihui o ō tāua tinana (The meeting of our bodies)
Me hui anō tāua ā tētahi mataora anō (We will meet in another lifetime)
Te wā pai rawa o taku ora (the best time of my life) x 2 - CH


