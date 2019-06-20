Vitality Netball World Cup Coverage Coming to Sky Sport

20 June, 2019

With less than one month until the Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 begins, SKY Sport and Prime have announced full coverage details.

New Zealand netball fans will be able to view all 60 matches LIVE on SKY Sport from 12-22 July.

SKY Sport will produce a live build-up and post-match studio show around all of the New Zealand matches. The shows will be hosted by Jordan Vandermade and Netball World Cup winner Adine Wilson.

Guests will include members of the Netball World Cup winning 2003 Silver Ferns squad, Anna Harrison, Anna Stanley, Jodi Brown and Leana de Bruin. Also joining the SKY Sport studio shows will be current ANZ Premiership player Storm Purvis, as well as dual international Cathrine Tuivaiti, who has just finished up playing in the UK and will be familiar with the English teams.

On the ground in Liverpool, SKY Sport will have host Courtney Tairi conducting interviews and also providing daily updates from netball’s showpiece event. Courtney will also host a daily highlights show from all of the previous day’s Vitality Netball World Cup matches, at 12.00pm each day of the tournament on SKY Sport 3.

Regular SKY Sport commentator, Jenny Woods, will be behind the mic as part of the international commentary team.

SKY Sport netball fans will also be able to access the Vitality Netball World Cup 2019, via SKY GO on select smartphones, tablets, Mac or PC.







On demand highlights will be available on the SKY Sport Highlights app and on SKY GO. There will also be extensive replays of matches on SKY Sport, please check your electronic programming guide time for details.

Key Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 Dates:

- New Zealand v Malawi Friday July 12th 7.30pm - SKY Sport 3 & Prime

- Netball WC Opening Ceremony Saturday July 13th 2am - SKY Sport 3

- New Zealand v Barbados Saturday July 13th 10pm - SKY Sport 3

- New Zealand v Singapore Sunday July 14th 7.30pm - SKY Sport 3

- Semi Final 1 Saturday July 20th 10pm - SKY Sport 3

- Semi Final 2 Saturday July 20th 2am - SKY Sport 3

- Bronze Medal Match Monday July 22nd 1.30pm - SKY Sport 3

- Final Monday July 22nd 4am - SKY Sport 3

Prime’s Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 free-to-air coverage:

- LIVE coverage of the opening match (New Zealand v Malawi)

- All remaining New Zealand pool matches will be delayed

- LIVE coverage of the Bronze Final or the Final if New Zealand advance that far in the tournament

- Delayed coverage of the semi-finals

- Daily highlights for the duration of the tournament

Note: Broadcast times will be released closer to the tournament and updated on the EPG (electronic programme guide).

Below is the full SKY Sport broadcast schedule for the Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 matches:

PRELIMINARY STAGE 1

New Zealand v Malawi Fri 12th 7.30pm - SKY Sport 3 & Prime

Barbados v Singapore Fri 12th 8.25pm - Sport Pop-Up 1

Australia v Northern Ireland Fri 12th 10.00pm - SKY Sport 3

Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka Fri 12th 10.25pm - Sport Pop-Up 1

Netball WC Opening Ceremony Sat 13th 2.00am - SKY Sport 3

Jamaica v Fiji Sat 13th 4.00am - SKY Sport 3

South Africa v Trinidad and Tobago Sat 13th 4.25am - Sport Pop-Up 1

England v Uganda Sat 13th 6.00am - SKY Sport 3

Scotland v Samoa Sat 13th 6.25am - Sport Pop-Up 1

Australia v Zimbabwe Sat 13th 7.30pm - SKY Sport 3

Northern Ireland v Sri Lanka Sat 13th 8.25pm - Sport Pop-Up 1

New Zealand v Barbados Sat 13th 10.00pm - SKY Sport 3

Malawi v Singapore Sat 13th 10.25pm - Sport Pop-Up 1

England v Scotland Sun 14th 2.00am - SKY Sport 3

Uganda v Samoa Sun 14th 2.25am - Sport Pop-Up 1

Jamaica v Trinidad and Tobago Sun 14th 4.00am - SKY Sport 3

South Africa v Fiji Sun 14th 4.25am - Sport Pop-Up 1

New Zealand v Singapore Sun 14th 7.30pm - SKY Sport 3

Malawi v Barbados Sun 14th 8.25pm - Sport Pop-Up 1

England v Samoa Sun 14th 10.00pm – SKY Sport 3

Uganda v Scotland Sun 14th 10.25pm - Sport Pop-Up 1

Australia v Sri Lanka Mon 15th 2.00am - SKY Sport 3

Northern Ireland v Zimbabwe Mon 15th 2.25am - Sport Pop-Up 1

Jamaica v South Africa Mon 15th 4.00am - SKY Sport 3

Trinidad And Tobago v Fiji Mon 15th 4.25am - Sport Pop-Up 1

PRELIMINARY STAGE 2

Mon 15th - Fri 19th

Matches TBC

PLAY-OFFS

15th v 16th Fri 19th 8.00pm - SKY Sport 3

13th v 14th Fri 19th 10.00pm - SKY Sport 3

Group F 4th v Group G 3rd Fri 19th 2.00am - SKY Sport 3

Group F 3rd v Group G 4th Fri 19th 4.00am - SKY Sport 3

11th v 12th Sat 20th 8.00pm - SKY Sport 3

Semi Final 1 Sat 20th 10.00pm - SKY Sport 3

Semi Final 2 Sat 20th 1.30am - SKY Sport 3

9th v 10th Sat 20th 4.00am - SKY Sport 3

7th v 8th Sun 21st 8.00pm - SKY Sport 3

5th v 6th Sun 21st 10.00pm - SKY Sport 3

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Mon 22nd 1.00am - SKY Sport 3

FINAL

Mon 22nd 4.00am - SKY Sport 3

SKY Sport netball fans will be able to follow the Silver Ferns build up to the Vitality Netball World Cup when they take the court in the Cadbury Netball Series beginning June 26th.

CADBURY NETBALL SERIES

Fiji Pearls v NZ Men - Wed 26th 6.00pm, SKY Sport 1

Silver Ferns v All Stars - Wed 26th 8.00pm SKY Sport 1

Fiji Pearls v All Stars - Thu 27th 6.00pm, SKY Sport 1

Silver Ferns v NZ Men - Thu 27th 8.00pm, SKY Sport 1

NZ Men v All Stars - Fri 28th 6.00pm, SKY Sport 1

Silver Ferns v Fiji Pearls Fri 28th 8.00pm, SKY Sport 1

3rd v 4th Sat 29th 2.00pm, SKY Sport 1

1st v 2nd Sat 29th 4.00pm, SKY Sport 1

Prime will also have delayed free-to-air coverage of the Silver Ferns’ matches in the Cadbury Netball Series.

