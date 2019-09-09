Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A City Possessed 2019 Edition coincides with Ellis appeal

Monday, 9 September 2019, 5:47 pm
Press Release: Otago University Press

Originally published in 2001, A City Possessed is the harrowing account of one of New Zealand’s most high-profile criminal cases – a story of child sexual abuse allegations, gender politics and the law.

For author Lynley Hood, the book began in the early 1990s.

‘Child sexual abuse stories filled the media, but it wasn’t until staff of the Christchurch Civic Crèche were accused of being baby-eating satanists that my interest was aroused,’ she says.

‘The case began with the ambiguous comment of a three-year-old boy, and ended with a bitterly divided city, scores of families in turmoil, 12 childcare workers stripped of their jobs and reputations, four childcare workers arrested and discharged, and Peter Ellis convicted and sentenced to 10 years’ jail.’

Hood’s analysis of the social and legal processes by which the conviction of Peter Ellis was obtained, and repeatedly upheld, raises major issues for our justice system and the way we see ourselves.

Peter Ellis served seven years of his sentence. He always maintained his innocence. Despite two Court of Appeal hearings and a ministerial inquiry, public concern that a miscarriage of justice occurred in the Ellis case continues unabated.

A City Possessed is being republished by Otago University Press today as a paperback and ebook.

‘I was spurred into action by Peter’s terminal illness. By then the publishing rights had reverted to me, so I approached Otago University Press,’ says Dr Hood.

On 4 September 2019, Peter Ellis died after a short illness. His final appeal to the Supreme Court is scheduled for November 2019.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Otago University Press on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 