McCahon House Artists in Residence 2020 Announced

9 September 2019



McCahon House Trust is delighted to announce the three outstanding New Zealand artists, Steve Carr, Ana Iti and Richard Frater, who have been selected for the 2020 artists’ residency programme.

Steve Carr (January – March 2020)

Steve Carr graduated with an MFA from the University of Auckland’s Elam School of Fine Arts in 2003. Steve Carr was the co-founder of the Blue Oyster gallery in Dunedin and board member of Auckland’s Artspace (2002-04). Carr has long been fascinated by magical moments of material transformation. Over a career spanning two decades, his preoccupation with controlled experiments, processes and outcomes have manifested primarily through sculpture, moving image, and photography. Carr currently lives and works in Christchurch, New Zealand and is represented in New Zealand by Michael Lett, Auckland and in Australia by STATION, Melbourne/Sydney. He has been a Senior Lecturer at Ilam School of Art since 2016. Carr’s works have been collected and presented extensively in public and private galleries nationally and internationally.

Ana Iti (May – July 2020)

Ana Iti (Te Rarawa) is an artist based in Te-Whanganui-a-Tara. Often employing sculpture, video and text, her recent work explores the practice of history making through shared and personal narratives. Iti recently completed a Master of Fine Art at Toi Rauwharangi Massey University Wellington. Recent exhibitions include The earth looks upon us /Ko Papatūānuku te matua o te tangata, Adam Art Gallery, Wellington (2018); Time is now measured in damage, Window Gallery, online (2018); (Un)conditional I, The Physics Room, Christchurch (2018).

Richard Frater (September – December 2020)

Richard Frater was born in Wellington and currently lives and works in Berlin. He received an MFA from Glasgow School of Art, UK, in 2012. Frater’s work captures the preciousness of life processes. In doing so, the work often exposes both destructive and productive human impacts on biodiversity today. Recent exhibitions include: “Indifference”, Michael Lett Gallery, Auckland, 2019; “A Fatal Attraction”, Galerie Barbara Weiss, “Common Birds”, The Oracle, 2018; Compound series, KW Institute for Contemporary Art, Berlin; “Resisting Images”, Heidelberger Kunstverein, curated by Boaz Levin, Farewell Photography, Biennale für aktuelle Fotografie; Produktion: Made in Germany Drei, Hannover Kunstverein, Hannover; “Earth League Symposium 2017”, exhibitor and discussant, PIK- Potsdam Institute for Climate Research, Potsdam.

These three artists have been selected because their proposals demonstrate an ambition and level of critical thinking that will benefit from a 3-month supportive residency. The residency will enable them to challenge and develop their practice and achieve their ambitions through creative risk taking.

During their residency, located in the purpose built studio and accommodation adjacent to

McCahon House Museum in French Bay Titirangi, the artists will engage with local community and artists though a public programme that includes studio visits and talks. Each artist will contribute a work to the McCahon House Artists Residency collection and gift work for fundraising purposes. Alumni work can be viewed in the halls of the Lopdell Precinct.

The residencies are supported through investment funding from Creative New Zealand Toi Aotearoa. The Trust receives generous support from several organisations and philanthropists including: The Trusts Community Foundation, Foundation North and Waitākere Ranges Local Board.

