Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Warbirds Over Wanaka - Steadfast for Airshow

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 10:07 am
Press Release: Warbirds Over Wanaka

Warbirds Over Wanaka - Steadfast for Airshow - 24.10.19

The latest Warbird fighter aircraft to find a new home in New Zealand will make its Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow debut at Easter next year (April 10th, 11th and 12th).

The Yak-3 known as ‘Steadfast’ has been bought by Blenheim-based owners, Mark O’Sullivan and Ronan Harvey. It arrived from Australia in September and is currently being readied for Wanaka.

The Yak-3 was one of the most feared WWII fighter aircraft due to their high speed and manoeuvrability, making them ideal in dog-fights.

In the early 2000’s a decision was made to build brand new Yak-3s based on the original prototype, this time fitted with powerful Pratt and Whitney R-2000 radial engines. The new aircraft were built in Romania and were snapped up by eager Warbird aircraft owners around the world.

‘Steadfast’ was exported to the United States in the mid-2000s, embarking on an illustrious career at the famous Reno Air Races. During that time the aircraft picked up nine world speed and climbing records, including reaching 655km/h over a 3km course in Utah. In 2013 the aircraft moved to Australia where it has been operating until this latest move across the Tasman.

Co-owner Mark O’Sullivan is rapt to have the aircraft in New Zealand and can’t wait to show her off at Wanaka. “This aircraft has it all with her beautiful lines betraying what can be brutal performance. The addition of a great smoke system means this aircraft will be something of a show- stopper at Wanaka,” says Mark.

‘Steadfast’ will be one of two Yak-3s performing at Wanaka. Graeme Frew’s Russian fighter ‘Full Noise 35’ has been a regular at Wanaka since 2012 and is one of several Warbird aircraft which will be available for joy rides over the Easter weekend.

More information about the Airshow, joyrides and how to book tickets can be found on the WOW website www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Warbirds Over Wanaka on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Rodger Fox Presents A Night Of Spectacular Jazz

Enjoy an evening of great jazz with the Rodger Fox Big Band and special guest stars Allen Vizzutti (trumpet), Holly Hofmann (Flute), and guitarists Matthew Marshall and Bruce Forman. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 