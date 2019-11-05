Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Twisted Christmas

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Riverton Community Arts Centre

There has been some controversy about our proposed Twisted Christmas Art Exhibition. Wayne of the Hill Chairman of the Riverton Community Arts Centre would like to clarify that we are NOT targeting religion or the celebration of the birth of Christ. The purpose of the exhibition is to spark a conversation about the dark (not so nice) side of Christmas.

Christmas can bring out the worst in some of us. We are tempted to spend too much on things our kids and family don’t need. People get into debt so that they can meet other’s expectations. We often eat too much, drink too much and with that comes family feuding. For some, the scenario is worse with domestic violence rising over the Christmas period.

A Stuff report from last year explains how family violence starts in October and peaks at Christmas and the effect that this has on New Zealand families.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/109066876/family-violence-christmas-peak-started-in-october

Excessive consumption (particularly at Christmas) is one of the main causes of environmental problems. The National Geographic Society reports the link between consumerism and the impact on planet earth. We all have a responsibility to consider our habits and what’s driving our needs to purchase unnecessarily. Stuff doesn’t necessarily make anyone any happier.
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/2004/01/consumerism-earth-suffers/

We are advocating an “examination” of all things Christmas to see whether they serve us well. The Twisted Christmas Art Exhibition is an expression of other ways of looking at Christmas.

We are currently calling for art entries into the Twisted Christmas Exhibition. The final date for entry is 24th of November 2019. We have an online entry form at https://www.rivertonarts.org.nz/events-and-exhibitions/

The exhibition opens on the 6th December, which is the Riverton Twilight Christmas Market and visitors would be very welcome. The exhibition close on the 5th of January 2020. There are also opportunities for volunteers to work in the gallery during this time.

