ANZASW backs fair pay for ECE teachers



The nation’s professional social work body backs early childhood teachers’ campaign to bridge the pay gap between themselves and Kindergartern / pre-school educators.

“Social workers recognise the pivotal role that experiences of early childhood play in people's lives,” Lucy Sandford-Reed, ANZASW Chief Executive said.

“Social workers are well aware of the long-lasting benefits of quality early childhood education and the positive impact that professionals in this field have on children / tamariki. The future of our children’s physical, cognitive, emotional and social development is deeply affected by their early experiences. At the heart of their experiences are the relationships they form with whānau, their first teachers and their early childhood settings,” she added.

With this in mind, ANZASW is also conscious of the effects on children / tamariki of a shortage of ECE teachers and resources available to them. We understand that thousands of teachers are leaving the profession every year.

“Such an important role deserves to be compensated fairly, to attract and maintain teachers doing their best work, with high morale and optimal outcomes. Therefore, we support pay parity between early childhood educators and their kindergarten and primary school colleagues,” Sandford-Reed said.

“This is not just about ECE however, it is also about fair pay for a day’s work in general, which is why we support the living wage campaign,” she added.

ANZASW hopes that the government will act decisively on this matter as soon as possible.



