Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

ANZASW backs fair pay for ECE teachers

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa NZ Association of Social Workers


The nation’s professional social work body backs early childhood teachers’ campaign to bridge the pay gap between themselves and Kindergartern / pre-school educators.

“Social workers recognise the pivotal role that experiences of early childhood play in people's lives,” Lucy Sandford-Reed, ANZASW Chief Executive said.

“Social workers are well aware of the long-lasting benefits of quality early childhood education and the positive impact that professionals in this field have on children / tamariki. The future of our children’s physical, cognitive, emotional and social development is deeply affected by their early experiences. At the heart of their experiences are the relationships they form with whānau, their first teachers and their early childhood settings,” she added.

With this in mind, ANZASW is also conscious of the effects on children / tamariki of a shortage of ECE teachers and resources available to them. We understand that thousands of teachers are leaving the profession every year.

“Such an important role deserves to be compensated fairly, to attract and maintain teachers doing their best work, with high morale and optimal outcomes. Therefore, we support pay parity between early childhood educators and their kindergarten and primary school colleagues,” Sandford-Reed said.

“This is not just about ECE however, it is also about fair pay for a day’s work in general, which is why we support the living wage campaign,” she added.

ANZASW hopes that the government will act decisively on this matter as soon as possible.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Aotearoa NZ Association of Social Workers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit


Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>


Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>


Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 