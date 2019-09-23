News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hāpai Te Hauora supports Māori communities

Monday, 23 September 2019, 8:56 am
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora Tapui

Hāpai Te Hauora supports Māori communities during Mental Health Awareness Week 2019


The Mental Health Foundation theme for Mental Health Awareness Week 2019 is ‘Explore Your Way to Wellbeing. Whāia te ara hauora, whitiora’

The Māori public health team from Hāpai Te Hauora will be facilitating workshops during Mental Health Awareness Week to highlight community initiatives to improve wellbeing.

"The best and most impactful mental health innovation mahi that we see in our communities is whānau-led," says Janell Dymus-Kurei, Kaiwhakahaere Māori Public Health for Hāpai. "This Mental Health Awareness Week we are putting our resources into supporting some of those community initiatives.

"We know Māori suffer disproportionate harm from mental distress in Aotearoa," continues Dymus-Kurei. "The whakapapa of this inequity stems from our history of colonisation and the violent disconnection from our matauranga Māori - our philosophies and our scientific and healing traditions - the things which kept us well before the arrival of the colonisers."

"It makes sense that the things which will restore the wellbeing of whānau are the things that were taken from us. For our team at Hāpai, we consider our role as community enablers - supporting that critical connection to matauranga, to taiao and to each other to minimise the harm from mental distress."

#TiakinaTōHinengaro #StayConnected #MHAW

Details:

Mental Health Week: 23-19 September 2019

Monday 23 September

Pure Ceremony:

WHERE: Mangere Mountain

WHEN: Monday 23rd September, 7am-9am

This workshop will take place in community settings where community members can come together to participate in an ancient traditional process, called ‘Pure’. A traditional practice to release negative energies on outgoing tides.

Wednesday 25 September

Maara Kai workshop:

WHERE: Birkdale North Primary school

WHEN: Wednesday 25th September, 10am-2pm

This workshop will take place in community settings, where community members can come together and share learnings about Maara Kai and actually build Maara kai. Resources will also be provided to help whanau build food sovereignty in their own backyard. Marist Alt Education Centre bring together the community in Birkdale, to build a maara kai for the community at Birkdale North Primary School. Students from Marist Alt Education and Birkdale North work together to learn how to plant seedlings, sow seeds and make compost. Whenua Warrior Trust will help to facilitate the workshops and help connect mental health awareness to gardening.

Friday 27 September

Waka Ama Day: Tangaroa - "ko te wai te whakaora"

WHERE: Okahu Bay

WHEN: Friday 27th September, 9.30am-2pm

Hāpai host Māori Public Health orgs & wider whānau to participate in waka ama races and build whanaungatanga with other organisations, while embodying public health in practice. The day will be led by Orākei Water Sports, who will engage in korero about having no more moorings in Okahu Bay, teaching how to paddle and then running the races between the organisations.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hapai Te Hauora Tapui on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 