Measles update

One Queenstown resident was confirmed as a new measles case today, bringing the total number of Southern DHB cases to 58.

Total cases for each location is:

Dunedin: 2

Oamaru: 1

Wanaka: 2

Queenstown: 53

The Australian Government Department of Health has also advised Southern DHB of two different Australian residents who were infectious while in airports and on flights from New Zealand to Australia.

One of the Australian residents was infectious while in Queenstown from 25 September to 3 October.

The Invercargill case did not visit any public places apart from the airport and flight.

Flight details for the two cases:

Airline: Virgin Australia

Flight: VA 114

Departure airport and date: Queenstown Airport, 12:30 Saturday 28 September

Arrival airport and date: Brisbane, 14:20 Saturday 28 September

Airline: Air New Zealand

Flight: NZ0698/ NZ175

Departure airport and date: 6:00 Invercargill, Monday 23 September (stopover in Auckland, 10:40 flight to Perth)

Arrival airport and date: Perth, Monday 23 September

This information is publicised to raise awareness of measles in the community and alert vulnerable and unvaccinated people to the risk of transmission. Vulnerable people include pregnant women, babies and immune compromised people such as those undergoing treatment for cancer.

Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to measles should watch out for symptoms and isolate themselves immediately if they start to get sick. Please call your GP practice in advance if you are seeking care.

Measles symptoms include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, fever followed a few days later by a rash.

Unvaccinated people who have had direct contact with measles cases should get advice from Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand

For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.

© Scoop Media

