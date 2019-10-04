News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Measles update

Friday, 4 October 2019, 5:12 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

One Queenstown resident was confirmed as a new measles case today, bringing the total number of Southern DHB cases to 58.

Total cases for each location is:
Dunedin: 2
Oamaru: 1
Wanaka: 2
Queenstown: 53

The Australian Government Department of Health has also advised Southern DHB of two different Australian residents who were infectious while in airports and on flights from New Zealand to Australia.

One of the Australian residents was infectious while in Queenstown from 25 September to 3 October.

The Invercargill case did not visit any public places apart from the airport and flight.
Flight details for the two cases:

Airline: Virgin Australia
Flight: VA 114
Departure airport and date: Queenstown Airport, 12:30 Saturday 28 September
Arrival airport and date: Brisbane, 14:20 Saturday 28 September

Airline: Air New Zealand
Flight: NZ0698/ NZ175
Departure airport and date: 6:00 Invercargill, Monday 23 September (stopover in Auckland, 10:40 flight to Perth)
Arrival airport and date: Perth, Monday 23 September

This information is publicised to raise awareness of measles in the community and alert vulnerable and unvaccinated people to the risk of transmission. Vulnerable people include pregnant women, babies and immune compromised people such as those undergoing treatment for cancer.
Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to measles should watch out for symptoms and isolate themselves immediately if they start to get sick. Please call your GP practice in advance if you are seeking care.

Measles symptoms include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, fever followed a few days later by a rash.

Unvaccinated people who have had direct contact with measles cases should get advice from Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre has provided up to date information about measles immunity and the MMR vaccine on their website: https://www.immune.org.nz/hot-topic/measles-overseas-and-new-zealand

For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Southern District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 