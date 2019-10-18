Confirmed measles case at Tokoroa wedding



The Medical Officer of Health Dr Richard Hoskins has been informed there was a child confirmed to be infectious with measles after attending a wedding in Tokoroa on Friday 11 October.

As at 8am 18 October 2019, there have been 32 confirmed cases of measles in Waikato DHB since 1 August (48 since 1 January 2019). Most are related to the Auckland outbreaks. This information and more is on our website and updated frequently: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/measles.

Please see our measles website for an example letter that a contact of a measles case would receive. In this letter it has a table that helps people answer: How do I know whether I or my child is immune?

The signs of measles are a fever, runny nose, cough, sore red eyes or rash. If you are worried that you or your family have symptoms or have been close to someone with measles you need to stay at home and call your nurse, doctor, or Healthline (0800 611 166).

Please red through this whanau pack for more information that has:

- A fact sheet for people with suspected measles

- A fact sheet for close contacts and quarantine information

- A quick guide to measles for patients

- Translated messages promoting Healthline Interpreters.

The national priority for vaccine is ensuring children under 5 years of age receive their on-time immunisation at 15months and 4 years.

