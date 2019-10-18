News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Confirmed measles case at Tokoroa wedding

Friday, 18 October 2019, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board


The Medical Officer of Health Dr Richard Hoskins has been informed there was a child confirmed to be infectious with measles after attending a wedding in Tokoroa on Friday 11 October.

As at 8am 18 October 2019, there have been 32 confirmed cases of measles in Waikato DHB since 1 August (48 since 1 January 2019). Most are related to the Auckland outbreaks. This information and more is on our website and updated frequently: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/measles.

Please see our measles website for an example letter that a contact of a measles case would receive. In this letter it has a table that helps people answer: How do I know whether I or my child is immune?

The signs of measles are a fever, runny nose, cough, sore red eyes or rash. If you are worried that you or your family have symptoms or have been close to someone with measles you need to stay at home and call your nurse, doctor, or Healthline (0800 611 166).

Please red through this whanau pack for more information that has:

- A fact sheet for people with suspected measles

- A fact sheet for close contacts and quarantine information

- A quick guide to measles for patients

- Translated messages promoting Healthline Interpreters.

The national priority for vaccine is ensuring children under 5 years of age receive their on-time immunisation at 15months and 4 years.

ENDS


Waikato District Health Board

Waikato DHB

Healthy People. Excellent Care

Waikato District Health Board (DHB) employs over 6500 people and plans, funds and provides hospital and health services to more than 391,770 people in a region covering eight per cent of New Zealand.

