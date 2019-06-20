Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Election Day enrolement will strengthen democracy

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Green Party


20 June 2018

Money to ensure voters can enrol to vote on Election Day will strengthen democracy: Greens

Budget spending to ensure New Zealanders can enrol to vote on Election Day will strengthen democracy in Aotearoa, Green Party Electoral Issues spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said today.

“We’ve seen overseas, particularly in places likes the United States, where voting is discouraged in an effort to maintain the status quo.

“Here in New Zealand, I’m proud that we instead actively encourage participation in our election and broader democracy.

“The higher the engagement in elections the stronger our democracy.

“At the last election around 19,000 voters attempted to cast their vote on Election Day but were not enrolled to vote.

“This cohort, which is larger than the population of Queenstown, demonstrated a willingness to engage in our democratic process and should have been able to vote on the day.

“An ability to enrol to vote on Election Day lifts a barrier to voting and will only benefit New Zealand. This funding helps fulfil the point in our Confidence and Supply Agreement on strengthening New Zealand’s democracy by increasing public participation.

“I believe our democracy is strong in New Zealand, but we must continue to seek to strengthen it,” Ghahraman said.

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Detail Released: Firearms Buy-Back Scheme "Strikes Fair Balance"

Licensed firearms owners will get fair compensation for weapons handed in during the six-month buy-back and amnesty, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Police Minister Stuart Nash announced today.

The fund available for the buy-back and amnesty has also increased by $40 million through a contribution from ACC. The total set aside for the scheme is now over $200 million. More>>

 

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand’s democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year’s general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. More>>

ALSO:

"Population Density": Stats NZ, Phone Companies To Track People's Movements

Stats NZ is partnering with cellphone companies to launch a new way of tracking people's movements every hour. More>>

ALSO:

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham Inquiry: Afghan Villagers Pull Out

The Afghan villagers involved with the inquiry into Operation Burnham say they have lost faith in the process and will no longer take part. More>>

ALSO:

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 