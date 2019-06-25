Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 25 June 2019

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 11:45 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 25 June 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

3. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent announcements has he made about the review of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Act 1989?

4. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Transport: What estimates has he seen on the cost of light rail from Auckland City centre to Māngere?

5. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: How is the wellbeing of cancer patients in New Zealand affected by the Government’s policies and actions in health?

6. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister of Transport: Will the boost to rail in the Wellbeing Budget benefit New Zealanders; if so, how?

7. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his statements and actions around the review of vocational education?

8. JAN LOGIE to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: Has he seen the findings in the literature review released today by BERL that sector bargaining through fair pay agreements could increase wages for some of the lowest-paid workers in New Zealand, while fostering sustainable productivity growth; if so, what is his response to those findings?

9. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Police: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions in relation to the Government’s firearms buyback scheme?



10. GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister of Police: Will the extension of video victim statements in Budget 2019 help victims of family violence; if so, how?

11. JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Fisheries: Is he confident that the season ban in place at Cockle Bay Beach is sufficient to protect the cockle fishery from over-harvesting, given that Cockle Bay has a lower density of cockles than Eastern Beach, Ngunguru, and Whangateau, yet those three beaches are all closed for the taking of cockles?

12. MATT DOOCEY to the Minister of Corrections: Does he agree with the decision by the Department of Corrections to not notify local schools after two child sex offenders were placed in the Waimakariri district; if yes, why?

