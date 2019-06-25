Community events announced for buy-back

Hon Stuart Nash

25 June 2019

Community hubs from the Kaitaia RSA to the Oban pavilion on Stewart Island will be used by Police to collect firearms handed in during the buy-back and amnesty.

Police Minister Stuart Nash has announced 192 events will be held during the first three months, from tiny community halls to our largest sports stadium. Further events will be added.

“These collection events are at community sites that will be familiar to locals. Police want to make it as easy as possible for firearms owners to take part,” Stuart Nash says.

“The events will be at places like rugby, cricket, bowling and golf clubs. People can call into war memorial halls, scout dens, kennel clubs, church halls, racecourses and A&P showgrounds.

“In our biggest city, sports grounds like Eden Park and Mount Smart stadium will be used, and in some cases will be open on Sundays after a game on Saturday.

“Farmers and hunters in small rural towns like Te Kuiti, Ruatoria, Taihape, Fox Glacier, Takaka, Haast and Te Anau are also being catered for.

“We have heard from firearms owners that they have busy lives and just want to get the handover done easily with minimum fuss. Police have provided guidance and advice about how to ensure the process goes smoothly.

“Most of the details can be completed online. On the day, firearms owners should turn up with their personalised reference number, bank account details, their firearms licence, and a photo id. The firearms should be cleared of ammunition and in a safe carry bag.







“The first collection is at Riccarton racecourse in Christchurch on 13 July. The buy-back and amnesty ends on 20 December. Police are regularly updating their website with advice and answers to frequently asked questions.

“Police want to work closely with firearms owners to help them comply with the law. The prohibition of military style semi-automatics was not directed at the vast majority of law abiding firearms owners. It was designed to ensure the events of 15 March never happen again,” Mr Nash says.



Details of the dates and locations of the collection events can be found here:https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty

Other guidance about how to prepare for the buy-back was previously released here: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/firearms-buy-back-scheme-strikes-fair-balance



