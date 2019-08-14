Minister must ask serious questions of Corrections

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis should be demanding an immediate explanation from his Corrections officials about how the alleged Christchurch gunman was able to send an inflammatory letter from inside maximum security prison, National’s Corrections spokesperson David Bennett says.

“This man is accused of carrying out one of the most heinous crimes in New Zealand history. New Zealanders will be horrified that Corrections allowed him to send a letter which includes a call to action and has subsequently been posted online.

“The Minister is now refusing to comment – he owes the victims of this crime an immediate apology. New Zealanders need assurances from Mr Davis that Corrections will ensure this can’t happen again.

“Corrections has acknowledged this letter should have been withheld. The rights of the victims in this case and respect for them should be put above everything else.”

