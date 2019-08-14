Minister must ask serious questions of Corrections
Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 7:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Minister must ask serious questions of Corrections
Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis should be demanding an
immediate explanation from his Corrections officials about
how the alleged Christchurch gunman was able to send an
inflammatory letter from inside maximum security prison,
National’s Corrections spokesperson David Bennett says.
“This man is accused of carrying out one of the most
heinous crimes in New Zealand history. New Zealanders will
be horrified that Corrections allowed him to send a letter
which includes a call to action and has subsequently been
posted online.
“The Minister is now refusing to
comment – he owes the victims of this crime an immediate
apology. New Zealanders need assurances from Mr Davis that
Corrections will ensure this can’t happen again.
“Corrections has acknowledged this letter should have
been withheld. The rights of the victims in this case and
respect for them should be put above everything
else.”
