Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor Regeneration Plan approved

Friday, 23 August 2019, 9:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Megan Woods

Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration

MEDIA STATEMENT

Friday 23 August 2019


The regeneration of Christchurch, and the transition to local leadership, continues with the Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration announcing the approval of the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor Regeneration Plan.

Developed by Regenerate Christchurch, the Plan supports the regeneration of the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor, providing a vision and objectives for short, medium and long-term future land uses and opportunities for the 602-hectare area in east Christchurch.

Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Megan Woods, announced the plan’s approval at a special event held in the red zone this morning.

“I’m very happy to approve the plan, which has had huge community input and marks a significant step in getting Christchurch back to local leadership,” Minister Woods says.

“How often does a city have the opportunity to consider the development of an area of 602 hectares so close to its centre? This is a once in a lifetime chance.

“This area is special for many reasons but mostly because it was once home to more than 5000 households. It’s so important that the future use of this land reflects its value and is a fitting tribute to what Christchurch has been through.

“One of the key areas this plan had to address was how will it support positive outcomes for the people of Christchurch, and how will it provide certainty and confidence about the on-going regeneration?”

“I believe it achieves these things by setting a clear vision for the future of this area. This is an inter-generational project – our chance to leave a legacy for the future.

“Realising the plan will require sustained and coordinated effort by the public sector, mana whenua, the community, and investors.

Minister Woods says she would also like to acknowledge the work and passion that has gone into the Regeneration Plan process, from the community, Regenerate Christchurch, and many partners.

“I would like to thank Regenerate Christchurch for the work and dedication in the development of the Plan and also to the many partners Christchurch City Council, Canterbury Regional Council, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Ōtākaro Limited – local leaders for their input, and feedback during the process

“But most importantly, I’d like to thank the community. Many people were involved in contributing to the vision and objective, I would like to thank everyone for the time, thought, and effort they put in,” says Megan Woods.

The plan can be viewed here on the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s website.


Fast facts

· The Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor covers 602-hectares

· More than 5000 households once resided in the area

· The Regeneration Plan will be intergenerational and staged /phased over many years - some things can happen quite quickly while other aspects will take longer.

· Approving the Plan will enable some land uses subject to further decision-making (for example, assessment of access to the land and funding for individual projects), and depending on the area within the OARC.

· It will also be more restrictive for some forms of development not considered suitable for the OARC, such as intensive residential development, industrial activity, or intensive farming.

· The Global Settlement Agreement between Crown and Council will consider the governance, management and ownership of the area.

ends

