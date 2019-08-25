Minister must patch holes in Govt’s cyber security
Sunday, 25 August 2019, 1:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Minister must patch holes in Govt’s cyber security
The Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister must take
responsibility and act decisively in the wake of the
unacceptable data breach at her ministry, National’s Arts
Culture and Heritage spokesperson Nicky Wagner says.
“It’s not good enough that 302 people have had their
private details exposed online by a so-called ‘coding
error’. The public expects better from security systems
overseen by the Government, and rightly so.
“The
Minister must now ask some tough questions of her officials
and act quickly to fix whatever problems exist with the
Government’s cyber security, be they human or digital.
“This is not a good look so soon after Treasury
officials uploaded sensitive Government Budget documents to
the internet for the whole world to find by using a website
search bar.
“Public confidence in the Government’s
ability to keep their information safe and secure will be
disappearing fast in the wake of this latest example of its
incompetence when it comes to data
protection.”
