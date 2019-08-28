Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 28 August 2019

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 11:49 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 28 August 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. MARK PATTERSON to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What recent announcements has he made regarding the Provincial Growth Fund in the South Island?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

3. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

4. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What progress, if any, is the Government making on its fiscal strategy?

5. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements, policies, and actions in relation to the economy?

6. KIERAN McANULTY to the Minister of Education: How will he change the education system to address skills shortages in the primary industries sector?

7. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he consider confidence in the New Zealand economy to be important; if so, is he concerned at reports of falling business and consumer confidence?

8. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Is the Government considering changing the principles of the Social Security Act 2018, which include the principle that “the priority for people of working age should be to find and retain work”?

9. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Social Development: What recent announcements has she made about increasing training opportunities in the construction industry?

10. Hon SCOTT SIMPSON to the Minister for Climate Change: What was the total sum of money paid to the Crown by Emissions Trading Scheme participants using the fixed price option for the year ending 30 June 2019, and has additional revenue, if any, been offset with any tax reductions?

11. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: What is the Government doing to ensure digital health infrastructure is fit to meet current and future needs of the core health services New Zealanders rely on?

12. STUART SMITH to the Minister of Immigration: Does Immigration New Zealand queue-jump applications for visas based on criteria that are not publicly available?

