Government must slow down and extend gun amnesty

Friday, 6 September 2019, 10:44 am
“148 days since the Arms Amendment Act was signed into law, and just a few months until the end of the firearms amnesty, Police are still working out which firearms and parts should be banned”, ACT Leader David Seymour says.

An updated list of prohibited guns was issued by Police yesterday, with at least 100 new items added since June.

“The Government’s legislation and process for compiling the price list was so rushed that Police are having to make it up as they go.

“If the Government and National had taken more than nine days to pass such complex legislation, we wouldn’t be in this situation.

“Also concerning is the low ‘buy-back’ rate. 15,276 firearms have been handed in at 118 collection events. That’s just 129 guns per event on average and some of these firearms weren’t even banned by April’s legislation.

“At least 234,724 prohibited firearms are still in circulation. Assuming Police add another 200 collection events, 775 firearms need to be collected at each event, a 6-fold increase in the current rate.

“ACT has said from the start that the Government’s rushed and arrogant approach to firearms legislation and compensation would see many guns go underground and that is what we are seeing.

“With so few firearms being handed in, and Police struggling to work out what is and isn’t banned, the Government must now take a more considered approach and extended the amnesty beyond 20 December.

“If the Government keeps to its deadline despite it becoming abundantly clear that it is inappropriate, we can only conclude that the gun ‘buy-back’ is political theatre.”

Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

 

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

