Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Trans-Tasman Single Economic Market Ministers’ Meeting

Friday, 13 September 2019, 11:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Parker

Minister for Trade and Export Growth

Hon Simon Birmingham

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment


13 September 2019 JOINT STATEMENT


Australian and New Zealand Ministers met in Auckland on 13 September 2019 to advance the Single Economic Market (SEM) agenda, building on the success of the Australia New Zealand Closer Economic Relations (CER) Trade Agreement.

Noting that 2019 marks the 15th anniversary of the SEM, they recognised the strength of the economic relationship comprising NZ$31.4 billion (A$29.3 billion) in two-way trade in 2018 and around NZ$154.1 billion (A$143.8 billion) invested in one another’s countries. They welcomed the role of the SEM agenda in driving prosperity in both countries and delivering a smoother trans-Tasman experience for business, travellers and citizens.

Ministers recognised the need to make sure the SEM agenda continues to meet the day-to-day needs of trans-Tasman business and remains ambitious and responsive to new opportunities and challenges such as the future of work, transitioning to a circular economy, and the growth of the digital economy, data and emerging technologies.

The SEM meeting, co-convened by New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Hon David Parker and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Senator the Hon Simon Birmingham, included, for New Zealand, Minister for Māori Development and Associate Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, and Minister for Small Business and of Revenue, Hon Stuart Nash, and for Australia, Minister for International Development and the Pacific and Assistant Defence Minister, the Hon Alex Hawke MP.

Ministers discussed progress on initiatives prioritised by the two Prime Ministers at the Australia New Zealand Leaders’ meeting in February 2019. These include the intention to implement e-invoicing in both countries by the end of the year, a Māori/indigenous business mission to Malaysia, and a suite of initiatives that improve the trans-Tasman operating environment for small business. Ministers agreed to explore a trans-Tasman arrangement on improving indigenous economic development. Ministers directed officials to develop a roadmap for cross recognition of digital identities and to progress mutual recognition of business identifiers (ABNs and NZBNs).

Ministers recognised the unique value of Australia and New Zealand as export markets for our respective Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the importance of building the capability of our SME exporters to enable them to compete globally. In this context, Ministers agreed to seek and support opportunities for our SMEs to make full use of the SEM as an exporter incubator and international launch pad.

Ministers agreed to progress the Prime Ministers’ joint commitment in February to reunite New Zealanders with their lost Australian retirement savings, and update as necessary the Trans-Tasman Retirement Savings Portability Arrangement.

The Ministers noted the SEM agenda was making progress on a number of findings outlined in the joint Australia and New Zealand Productivity Commissions’ report on ‘Growing the Digital Economy in Australia and New Zealand: Maximising Opportunities for SMEs’.

Ministers noted that Australia and New Zealand are working together to establish a trans-Tasman innovation ecosystem and will collaborate more closely on the innovative and responsible development of emerging technologies, including those underpinning Artificial Intelligence.

Recognising the enduring success of trans-Tasman economic integration under both CER and SEM, Ministers agreed to continue building on trans-Tasman foundations in working together to advance economic integration in the wider region, to the benefit of all. For example, select SEM initiatives could be extended to other partners, including through APEC, which will be hosted by New Zealand in 2021. Regional negotiation priorities discussed by Trade Ministers include concluding negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, concluding negotiations with the Pacific Alliance, expanding the membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, upgrading the ASEAN Australia-New Zealand-Free Trade Agreement, and supporting the other signatories of PACER Plus to ratify the agreement.

Ministers were also briefed by the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF) on industry recommendations for enhancing the trans-Tasman business environment. Ministers took the opportunity to thank outgoing New Zealand ANZLF co-chair Adrian Littlewood for his commitment to strengthening the trans-Tasman relationship.

Trade Ministers’ Meeting

Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Senator the Hon Simon Birmingham and New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Hon David Parker, also met separately to discuss the importance of the rules-based multilateral trading system that has underpinned global prosperity.

Ministers recognised the essential role of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the free trade agreements it underpins in bringing certainty, predictability and enforceability to trading relationships. New Zealand and Australia will continue collaborative efforts at the WTO to address the challenges facing the organisation, and to strengthen and modernise it through reform efforts.

To this end, New Zealand and Australia will seek the conclusion of negotiations on fisheries subsidies disciplines by the end of this year and continue to strongly support efforts to improve the functioning of the WTO’s Appellate Body, while progressing electronic commerce negotiations and taking meaningful steps forward on agricultural trade reform for the next WTO Ministerial Conference in June 2020. Australia and New Zealand’s shared view is that all WTO members, including the major economies, share responsibility to maintain and strengthen the established rules-based system that has underpinned global prosperity.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation.

Presumably, the QC appointed to clarify what happened will eventually shed light on key issues. Such as: on what date prior to the publication of the original Spinoff article did the party hierarchy/PM’s office/PM’s press secretary realise they were dealing with a sexual assault allegation, and what did they do about it at that point? More>>

 

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

Budget Process: Wellbeing To Be Enshrined In Law

Legislation has been introduced in Parliament to ensure every Government considers the wellbeing of New Zealanders when creating future budgets. More>>

National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head

A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 