Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Lees-Galloway, CTU Peddle Same Working Group Falsehoods

Monday, 21 October 2019, 9:55 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Act Employment spokesman Stephen Berry has responded to the release of the MBIE’s ‘Designing a Fair Pay Agreements System’ discussion paper for consultation. This follows the release of the Fair Pay Agreement Working Groups recommendations in December 2018.

“The prospect of an industry-wide awards systems has been off the radar for much of this year, thanks to the Government delivering one policy failure after another. However their trade union donors are growing impatient, flexing their muscles at the bi-annual CTU Conference last week.”

Council of Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff said, “The work on designing good Fair Pay Agreements has already largely been done by the Government’s Joint Working Group of unions and business. The Labour Party have pledged their commitment to Fair Pay Agreements, but action is needed to turn the concept into reality."

Stephen Berry says, “Comments from Minister Ian Lees-Galloway, the CTU President and the discussion paper peddle the same falsehoods proclaimed in the Working Group’s report. Further regulations stipulating the content and the process of engaging in contract negotiations are driven by the fantasy of employers competing by driving wages down.

“Employers have already been burdened by a 7.3% increase in the minimum wage this year, on its way to $20 an hour by 2021. The record increases have shifted the goal posts toward the so-called ‘living wage’ in collective negotiations, because no union will accept the minimum wage is sufficient, however high it is set. Were supermarkets slashing wages to compete then it would have been reflected in the Food Price Index, however September’s result shows an increase of just 2.2% on last year; much of that driven by restaurant, ready to eat and takeaway foods. Fruit and vegetable prices are down 1% and grocery foods up just 1.6%.

“Should this discussion paper make its way through the legislative process with union submissions attached, New Zealand employers face nationwide standards regardless of whether they are operating in Auckland or Southland, despite the chasm in living costs between those regions. These sector-wide minimums could be triggered in the supermarket industry by just 1.7% of workers demanding a Fair Pay Agreement process. That leaves those on individual agreements at the mercy of union negotiators and ‘good faith provisions.’

“Individual workers risk significant disadvantage and the potential for bargaining fees being inflicted through the FPA negotiation process. This is compulsory unionism by stealth!”

Union density sits at 17%; just 10% of private sector workers belong to a union with the bulk of members in public sector monopolies (60% density). “When Kiwi’s have the right to choose, they choose freedom. Rejected by New Zealanders for decades, Trade Unions fight our freedom.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Global Factors Facing TV3

Oaktree Capital gave MediaWorks a gallows reprieve in 2013 by pushing out its former Australian owner Ironbridge and facilitating a receivership-driven restructure that enabled MediaWorks to shed a burden of tax liabilities and international programme purchasing contracts. Oaktree eventually assumed 100% ownership of Mediaworks in 2015.

But here’s the rub. In May of this year, Oaktree itself was bought into by the giant Canadian firm Brookfields Asset Management... In the light of the Brookfields stake and the uncertain state of the global economy, Oaktree has come under pressure to shed and/or streamline the underperforming assets in its portfolio. More>>

 

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 