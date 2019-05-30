Te Māngai Pāho welcomes Wellbeing Budget 2019



30 May 2019

Te Māngai Pāho welcomes the $14 million increase over two years in funding for content announced as part of the Wellbeing Budget 2019. The new funding will support the revitalisation of te reo Māori and the goals of the Maihi Karauna strategy through increasing multi-platform engagement with te reo Māori.

“Today’s announcement allows us to purchase new and innovative media content, in collaboration with the wider Māori Media sector,” says Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho.

“This content will be delivered across a range of platforms and have a particular focus on rangatahi audiences.”

“This increased investment will provide more funding for innovative content producers to produce high-quality content to engage the growing broadcast and online audiences for te reo Māori content.”

“At its heart this investment will get more New Zealanders valuing te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori as part of our national identity. The Wellbeing Budget is all about a joined-up government focused on building the capabilities of our future generations economically, socially and culturally,” Mr Parr says.

More information can be found here. Specific new initiatives will be announced by Te Māngai Pāho in the coming weeks.

