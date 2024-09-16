Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Asia Foundation Board Appointments Announced

Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced the appointments of Hone McGregor, Professor David Capie, and John Boswell to the Board of the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

Bede Corry, Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, has also been appointed as an ex-officio member.

The new trustees join Dame Fran Wilde (Chair), Tina Porou, Carol Cheng, and Mitchell Pham ONZM, to complete the eight-member Board.

“The new members bring a diverse range of expertise and experience that will provide great support to the Foundation’s initiatives,” says Mr Peters.

The appointments will be effective for a term of three years, starting 1 October 2024 and ending in late September 2027.

The Minister thanks the outgoing Trustees – Te Poa Karoro (Paul) Morgan, Pulotu Tupe Solomon-Tanoa’I and Ziena Jalil – for their service and contribution to the Foundation.

“All have contributed to the Foundation’s expanded outreach over recent years and to growing New Zealand’s Asia relations.”

The Minister wishes them all the best for their future endeavours.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 