Asia Foundation Board Appointments Announced

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced the appointments of Hone McGregor, Professor David Capie, and John Boswell to the Board of the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

Bede Corry, Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, has also been appointed as an ex-officio member.

The new trustees join Dame Fran Wilde (Chair), Tina Porou, Carol Cheng, and Mitchell Pham ONZM, to complete the eight-member Board.

“The new members bring a diverse range of expertise and experience that will provide great support to the Foundation’s initiatives,” says Mr Peters.

The appointments will be effective for a term of three years, starting 1 October 2024 and ending in late September 2027.

The Minister thanks the outgoing Trustees – Te Poa Karoro (Paul) Morgan, Pulotu Tupe Solomon-Tanoa’I and Ziena Jalil – for their service and contribution to the Foundation.

“All have contributed to the Foundation’s expanded outreach over recent years and to growing New Zealand’s Asia relations.”

The Minister wishes them all the best for their future endeavours.

