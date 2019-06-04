Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Profit from racing takes priority over good democracy

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 11:59 am
Press Release: Salvation Army


4 June 2019

Profit from racing takes priority over good democracy, people and gambling harm

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm.

In urgency, the Government is passing the Racing Reform Bill. To The Salvation Army’s surprise, the Government has only given the public 3 working days (after a public holiday) to make submissions to this Bill.

“Where is good democracy and giving people and communities a fair go, so they can share their views about this Bill? This is an unfair process, especially as we believe the effects of destructive gambling harm have not been adequately assessed in this Bill’s process” says Lt. Col. Lynette Hutson from The Salvation Army Addictions Services.

“Our staff have had to work over the long weekend to prepare this submission. Profit should not supersede good democratic processes and truly understanding the effects of gambling harm.”

In summary, The Salvation Army wants to highlight:

The unfair timeframe for written and oral submissions to this Bill (3 working days);
The Government’s own Standing Orders state the ‘normal’ period for submissions is a minimum of 6 weeks for submissions;
The Department of Internal Affairs states that the tight timeframe has meant drawbacks in the analysis, particularly regarding the costs and financial implications of the Bill, and that the specific package of reforms proposed in this Bill has not been directly consulted on.

ends



© Scoop Media

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

Contact The Salvation Army New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Wellbeing Budget

Allegedly, there are 628 different synonyms for “well-being” on this website so there should be one that fits your own response to the Wellbeing Budget.

IMO, “in the pink” is the closest fit. Meaning: not socialist red, but a lighter shade of pink that’s been spread thinly across a slew of social and infrastructural spending initiatives that – with a couple of exceptions – are disappointing in their scale and scope.

It isn’t transformational. From mental health to the rail network to improving the state of the waterways, much of the spend will merely be playing catch up for the previous decade of neglect. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 