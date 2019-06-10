Application to introduce fungicide Amicus to New Zealand
Monday, 10 June 2019, 11:22 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority
FRIDAY, JUNE 7, 2019
Your views are sought on an
application to introduce the fungicide AMICUS to New
Zealand.
The applicant, Nufarm, is seeking approval to
import or manufacture Amicus as a novel fungicide for the
control of the diseases club root in transplanted brassica
crops and powdery scab in potatoes.
The active ingredient
in Amicus, amisulbrom, is new to New Zealand, and is applied
to brassicas as a pre-plant seedling drench and to potatoes
as an in-furrow spray.
The application proposes that while
there are some risks associated with AMICUS, these can be
managed and mitigated by following use instructions. Nufarm
says this substance would provide a beneficial tool for the
horticultural industry in disease control and resistance
management.
This application is being publicly notified to
enable people to provide us with information they believe we
should be aware of, such as beneficial or adverse effects
additional to those the applicant has
described.
Submissions close at 5pm on 19 July 2019.
Visit the submissions page for more
information.
ends
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more
Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem
Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.
Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.
We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>