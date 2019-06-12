Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Right to Life Requests that Carmel Sepuloni Resign

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 8:10 am
Press Release: Right To Life New Zealand Inc

How can the Government be serious about protecting the rights of the disabled when the Minister responsible, Carmel Sepuloni, is not prepared to stand up to protect their inalienable right to life of the disabled. A yes vote by her at the first reading of David Seymour’s “End of Life Choice’ bill, is in direct opposition to the wishes of the disability sector. Right to Life requests that the Hon Carmel Sepuloni resign as Minister of Disability Issues.

Right to Life also questions the sincerity of the Labour led government in its commitment to defending the rights of the disabled. How can the government make a claim of commitment to the disabled, when in December 2018 a total of 37 Labour MPs and nine NZ First MPs voted to support David Seymours ‘End of Life Choice bill [EOLCB] at its first reading? The provisions of this bill provide for any disabled person with any irreversible disability involving progressive decline in capability being eligible for assisted suicide or a lethal injection.

The government members in supporting this EOLCB are giving a very clear message to the disabled that they believe their lives are not worth living and they are prepared to empower doctors to give them a lethal injection or to assist them to commit suicide.

The minister was one of the 37 Labour MPs who supported the EOLCB at its first reading in December 2018. Right to Life has written to the Minister requesting that she vote against this bill at its second reading in June. She has not replied.



The Minister in a media release dated 7 June states that she is travelling to New York to represent New Zealand at the 12th Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Conference on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities [CRPD] The Minister will be giving an address on “violence and abuses against disabled people”. Right to Life respectfully asks how can she give this address opposing violence and abuses against the disabled when she and her government members overwhelmingly support the disabled being given a lethal injection or being assisted in their suicide? Is this not violence and the ultimate abuse?

The Minister and her government are abandoning the most vulnerable members of our human family. There is not one major disability organisation in New Zealand that supports the End of Life Choice bill. All the written and oral submissions made to the Justice Select Committee on the EOLCB from organisations representing the disabled in our community were overwhelmingly opposed to the bill. Why therefore is the Minister ignoring them?

The Minister and the government should listen to the Disability Commissioner Paula Tesoriero who said In an interview with Stuff this month, “This Bill undermines the position of disabled and vulnerable members of our community and poses significant risks to them. The proposed safeguards in the Bill are deficient, both procedurally and substantively, for both terminal and non-terminal conditions.” Why is the Minister ignoring her?

The sponsor of the bill, desperate to gain support from Parliament, is prepared to have his bill amended to reject the inclusion of the disabled from being killed by their doctor. Overseas experience reveals that once such a bill is passed it would very quickly be extended to include the disabled. Are we prepared for them to become victims of euthanasia?

Right to Life believes that the government needs to send a strong signal to the disabled in our community by voting NO to this bill, which threatens their lives. The government needs to reaffirm to the disabled in our community that their lives matter and that they are valued members of our human family.

Ken Orr
Spokesperson,
Right to Life

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Right To Life New Zealand Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 