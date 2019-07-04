Business Chamber response to Productivity Commission
Thursday, 4 July 2019, 8:32 am
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
Commenting on the Productivity Commission draft local
government funding and financing report, Auckland Business
Chamber head Michael Barnett noted that the Commission
favoured the ‘benefit principle” – i.e., those who
benefit from a service should pay for its costs.
The
Commission also noted that issues of fairness and equity
arise from differential rating, a long-standing concern of
the Chamber.
Other notable points in the report
included the suggestion that Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs)
are a financing option to help councils nearing their debt
levels to invest in development in a way involves debt
sitting off a council’s balance sheet.
Value
capture and user charging would help growth ‘pay for
itself’ was among other positive suggestions for a change
in how local government to better handle funding growth
infrastructure.
The Chamber will make a detailed
response to the Commission.
