Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Meridian Energy welcomes action on cleaner cars

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 8:55 am
Press Release: Meridian Energy

9 July 2019

Meridian Energy welcomes the government’s proposal to introduce standards and discounts incentivising cleaner vehicles in New Zealand.

Chief Executive Neal Barclay says transport represents a huge opportunity for New Zealand to reduce emissions, meet climate targets, and lower running costs for families and individuals.

“Too many vehicles on our roads are fuel inefficient and emission-intensive. For a country that trades on its environmental credentials, doing nothing is no longer an option. We’re fortunate that New Zealand has a high proportion of electricity generated from renewable sources, around 85%. We should be using this to power our transport where we can.”

“I’m pleased to see political agreement on bringing in positive change that most New Zealanders will welcome,” Mr Barclay says.

Meridian Energy has converted close to 80% of its passenger fleet to electric vehicles with a goal of 90% by 2020 and says it is already experiencing lower overall running costs.

“It’s not only about the environmental benefits. Shifting to electric and fuel-efficient vehicles is a smart economic decision. Kiwis pay hundreds more at the pump each year than people in the EU simply because our cars are inefficient,” Mr Barclay says.

The proposed policies will save New Zealanders an estimated $627 million in fuel over the life of the cleaner vehicles and reduce emissions by an estimated 5.1 million tonnes.

Mr Barclay says encouraging greater use of mobility-as-a-service, such as car sharing, and making public transport more viable and attractive are also necessary to lower New Zealand’s emissions from transport.

“Transport is an area where decisions we make as individuals have a tangible impact. Using a cleaner car is one of the biggest and most meaningful steps a household or individual can take toward lowering their carbon footprint.

“These proposed policies will make it easier for the transition to happen and we commend the government for taking action,” Mr Barclay says.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Meridian Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Transport: Plan For Gas Guzzlers To Pay For EV Discount

“This is about making cleaner cars a realistic choice for more New Zealanders – by reducing the upfront cost of electric, hybrid and fuel efficient vehicles when sold in New Zealand for the first time.

“Discounts will be financed in the fairest way possibly - by putting a small fee on the highest polluting vehicles when they’re sold in New Zealand for the first time. This means people will still have choice, while contributing to the task of cleaning up the vehicles coming into New Zealand." More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted the Lord of the Ring TV series for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

ALSO:


Health: The Salvation Army Opens Free Medical Clinic

The Salvation Army is running a temporary medical consultation service from one of its busiest centres this month to make healthcare more accessible to people living in poverty. More>>

LGNZ Meeting: Local Government Has Some Requests

This year’s remits covered issues as varied as climate change, to fireworks, tourist accommodation, building defects, campgrounds, alcohol, road safety and the beauty industry. More>>

ALSO:

High Needs Support Changes: Family Carers To Be Paid

Parents and partners of disabled people with high or very high support needs will be paid for caring for their family members, as the Government acts to restore fairness and dignity. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 