Port Nelson Joins Climate Leaders Coalition

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Port Nelson Ltd


24 JULY 2019


Port Nelson have joined 107 other signatories to the Climate Leaders Coalition. A collective of signatories who together they make up 60% of New Zealand’s gross emissions, nearly a third of private sector GDP, and employ more than 170,000 New Zealanders.

By signing the Statement, each organisation has committed to measuring and reporting their greenhouse gas emissions, setting targets and working with suppliers to reduce emissions, to help keep global warming within 2°C

Additionally, all Coalition members support the Paris Agreement and New Zealand’s commitment to it, the introduction of a Climate Commission and carbon budgets enshrined in law.

Port Nelson’s Environmental Policy states, “PNL will undertake present and future activities in an environmentally sustainable manner, while complying with applicable legislative requirements and protecting the environment. We will strive for continual improvement in our environmental performance and the prevention of pollution in all our business undertakings”.

Already committed to emission reductions, Port Nelson was the first New Zealand Port to become ISO14001 certified in 2007 and continues to undergo stringent annual audits to maintain this certification.

Port Nelson’s commitment to the environment forms an integral part of its business and operations are aligned with a long term environmental strategy, outlined in detail in our Environmental Management Plan which is available on the Port Nelson website or by clicking here.



Other continuing sustainability initiatives include:

• Continuing to replace plant and vehicles with hybrid and electric alternatives.

• Upgrading electrical infrastructure to more energy efficient options.

• Increasing water capture capacity.

• Replacing existing yard lighting with LED lighting.

Port Nelson’s 3PL warehousing and distribution business QuayConnect has made significant sustainability efforts to successfully halve truck journeys between Nelson and Marlborough and was awarded in 2017 at the Ministry for the Environment’s Green Ribbon Awards and in 2018 by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

Environmental Officer, Kelly Leonard commented “Joining the Climate Leader Coalition seemed a logical step as we have already been reporting on our emissions for a few years and have targets in place for emission reduction. There is a real synergy between our aspirations in operating in an environmentally sustainable manner, ensuring we play our part towards reducing the effects of climate change and what this group stands for. The collective and collaborative effect we can have on the reduction of New Zealand’s GHG emissions is significant”.

Climate action is an opportunity to reduce our impact on our environment, make our businesses run more efficiently, and respond to the expectations of our customers, who increasingly believe companies should play their part in mitigating climate change.

“Port Nelson has always made strong environmental considerations in our operations so its great to be a member of a collective of likeminded, forward-thinking organisations that face similar challenges to us, and to be able to learn and work together to progress our sustainability efforts and in turn create a positive future for the region and all New Zealanders ” said Martin Byrne outgoing CEO of Port Nelson.

You can learn more about the Climate Leaders Coalition, it’s Statement and other member organisations at www.climateleaderscoalition.org.nz


