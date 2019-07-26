Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

IHC: Calling on Govt to put words into action

Friday, 26 July 2019, 1:45 pm
Press Release: IHC

IHC: Calling on Govt to put words into action
Media release
26 July 2019

IHC is pleased the Government is listening to the voices of disabled students and their families on the barriers they currently face at school.

In its new Action Plan to improve the support for children and young people with learning needs released today in Auckland, the Government put forth their priorities and goals leading up to 2025.

IHC Director of Advocacy says it’s a promising sign to see the Government restating its commitment to inclusive education, and that they’ve acknowledged that disabled students’ rights to education have not been responded to.

“IHC has been saying for more than a decade now, and our Government has agreed, that disabled students are discriminated against at school,” says Trish.

“We know, and the research supports this, that the best outcomes for disabled students happen when they learn and belong in the local community school, and we want to ensure the Government is investing in that choice.

“While we see the plan prioritises new ways of working, we don’t see the investment in children and schools that we were hoping for that will make a tangible difference for disabled students today.

“It’s hard to envision how the problems students are experiencing currently will change anytime soon.

Trish says it’s important the Action Plan has acknowledged that there is a serious need for more capacity in initial teacher training and development.

“Disabled children and their families talk about how important it is for all teachers to be able to teach all children.



“We understand this is a big ship to turn around, and this is just one cog in the ongoing wider reform of the education system.

“Does this Action Plan address all the problems the system currently creates for disabled children and their teachers? No, but the emphasis on disabled children’s rights to education is welcomed.

“We’re seeing more commitment to more coordination, but what is lacking is the detail on dollars around that.

“Many of these priorities are reliant on additional funding that hasn’t yet been approved.

“We look forward to seeing the outcome of the Tomorrow’s Schools review, where we anticipate more action on equity and accountability for disabled students in the classroom.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from IHC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict.

Earlier this year though, Fletchers did indicate its willingness to consider any serious offer to buy the 33 hectares in dispute...

So theoretically… the government could choose to intervene, could buy back the land and could give itself the job of brokering a solution between iwi that might eventually be acceptable to all. No one said this would be easy. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 