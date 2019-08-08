Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Psychiatrists support kiwis views on pharma advertising

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Royal Australian and NZ College of Psychiatrists

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP) commends New Zealanders and the health sector on expressing a strong preference to ban advertising of prescription medicine.

In a report recently released by Consumer NZ, 57 per cent of New Zealanders supported a ban on direct-to-consumer ads for prescription medicines.

Dr Mark Lawrence, Chair of the RANZCP New Zealand National Committee - Tu Te Akaaka Roa said he was pleased with the findings of the Consumer NZ report.

‘It’s good to learn the majority of Kiwis would prefer to get their medicines information from an independent health information source rather than from a TV or magazine advertisement sponsored by a pharmaceutical company.

‘The RANZCP considers direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription medicines does more harm than good and has no place in this country.

‘Medical professionals have long been clear about their opposition to this type of drug advertising, and this report shows that New Zealanders also strongly disagree with this practice,’ Dr Lawrence said.

Dr Susanna Every-Palmer, Deputy Chair of the New Zealand National Committee, emphasised that such ‘advertising does not support the principle of providing patients with the best possible care.’

‘Psychiatrists are committed to making clinical decisions based on the best available evidence,’ Dr Every-Palmer continued.

‘The public is right to be sceptical of information not provided through an independent source and New Zealand is a real outlier in letting this continue.

‘When the Ministry of Health announced their review of the Medicines Act 1981, we hoped to see the demise of direct-to-consumer advertising.’

With the release of the Consumer NZ report, the goal of implementing a ban on direct-to-consumer advertising for prescription drugs appears one step closer to becoming a reality.

For all other expert mental health information visit Your Health in Mind, the RANZCP’s consumer health information website.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs.

It also classifies the synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB as Class A drugs and enables temporary drug class orders to be issued for emerging substances.

The bill passed 63 votes to 57, with Labour, the Greens and NZ first voting in favour and National, ACT and Jami-Lee Ross voting against the bill. More>>

 

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

ALSO:

Misc Ongoing Scandals: PM Closed And Opaque On GJ Thompson

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says. More>>

ALSO:

Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming The Abortion Laws

In effect, these reforms will make abortion available as of right during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy... Abortion is to be medicalised, rather than criminalised. That’s progress, I guess. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 