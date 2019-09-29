Forced to Sail
Extinction Rebellion Tauranga
For immediate release.
29 September 2019
Forced to Sail.
Local yachtsman David
Zenco is determined to travel to Wellington to
attend a global climate protest in a carbon neutral way. However, as New
Zealand has no fossil fuel-free public transport options, he was forced to
take his boat.
His intrepid
crew departed yesterday, September 28 in Tauranga. They
were
seen off by their whānau and other rebels as they sailed off into the
sunset (and pretty severe winds). Their voyage is expected to take 5 days
- depending on the weather and marine conditions which can be pretty
gnarly along this route.
David, the skipper and
owner of a 30 foot sloop named "Wake Up", is a
marine biologist, teacher and environmental activist and will be joined by
two rebel friends, Jasmine Black, a local mother of two and Marcus
Carambola, musician and teacher.
David says "It's incredible to think that in the
middle of ecological
breakdown it's cheaper for people to travel by plane to the capital than
to take public transport. "
"It's time to wake up and draw the line on
climate crime and climate
criminals. We feel we need to rebel for life to urge our government to
tell the truth about the climate and ecological emergency we find
ourselves in - and start acting accordingly."
David has painted two huge flags with the
Extinction Rebellion symbol that
he hopes will be on full display as he sails into the harbour to join the
hundreds of rebels already there. They will be converging on Te
Whanganui-a-Tara / Wellington from all around the country to to kick off
the Global Rebellion starting on October 7. Our capital will be the first
of over 60 cities around the world that will be disrupted with non-violent
civil disobedience.
David hopes to inspire
more people to take alternative means of transport,
not just when attending protests, but in their everyday life, if possible.
He envisions that one day more yachties will join him to form a flotilla
to sail to protests around the country.
ENDS