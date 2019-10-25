Consultation on new ways to fund Fire and Emergency NZ

Consultation on new ways to fund Fire and Emergency New Zealand opens



The Government wants to know if there is a better way to fund Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fire and Emergency). This could include improving the existing insurance-based levy approach or moving to an alternative levy model like a property-based levy.

In March 2019, Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin announced a review into how Fire and Emergency will be funded in the future (https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/fire-and-emergency-new-zealand-funding-be-reviewed). Since then, the Department has been looking at the options.

We’ve looked at overseas models, particularly in Australia, but have not yet settled on a preferred approach. This is because we want to understand more about the risks and challenges before the Government commits to a new model.

Written submissions close on Wednesday 5 February 2020. Your views will inform decisions in 2020 on the Government’s preferred approach to funding Fire and Emergency so it is as fair as it can be for everyone.

Following this, the Government will further consult on the details of the new approach to ensure it meets Fire and Emergency’s future funding requirements, and reflects costs, benefits and peoples’ ability to pay.

The review is only looking at funding for Fire and Emergency. We’re not looking at the way Fire and Emergency operates beyond how it is funded or how other emergency services like ambulances operate or are funded.

The discussion document and supporting information is available here: www.dia.govt.nz/firefundingreview. This link also contains information on the location and dates of upcoming public meetings and how to register.

