Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Santa makes a popular comeback to Lower Hutt

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 8:42 am
Press Release: DestinationHutt


After the ‘mysterious’ disappearance of Christmas in the Park from the region a few years ago, charitable trust DestinationHutt had an opportunity to revive the popular event and did so this year.

The December the 7th date made an ideal day as it fell exactly between the Auckland and Christchurch, televised Coca Cola in the park productions which have both gained in popularity over the years.

DestinationHutt chair Phil Sprey stated that while there are Christmas event and activities across the region, many people had lamented the loss of a bigger event and the traditional approach of the past and parents had been in touch with the organisation in overwhelming numbers supporting the revival.

“We were fortunate as we were already planning the large charity event ‘The Worlds Big Sleep Out’ which is in the same place on the same day, we had the stages, equipment and a number of artists who were joining us so to add this special free family event to the front of the entertainment became an opportunity we could ignore.”

As it’s location is in McEwan Park, Marine Parade in Petone and is in the early evening it was decided to aptly name the event Santa@Sunset. There are 6 stages, huge video screens, food vendors and ample parking.

With MC comedian Greg Ellis the line-up of artist includes Money of Old Rope – a classic over band, Kids from the Goodtime Music Academy, Phoebe Rose Osborne and upcoming opera singer supported by Orchestra Wellington as is Gareth Barker who has a Michael Buble croon. Steely DNA, and a special Christmas song from Sol3Mio via satellite, DogTown a pop-rock band from the Capital, Nathan King (ZED), Mieke and Kaylpso a unique duo from the Hutt, Tim Brown and Caramello Blues, Vox Ethno a Balkan Folk ensemble, The famous BeatGirls, plus Santa of course. As a special bonus, Richard Taylor is presenting a children’s bedtime story being filmed at WETA Workshop.

All the above are donating their time and talent as are the host of sponsors, most from the Hutt area who have been extraordinarily generous to make this event part of an exciting day.

The Santa@Sunset starts at 6pm on Saturday Dec 7 and concludes at 8:45pm when the younger audience will make way for the Worlds Big Sleep Out which starts at 9.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from DestinationHutt on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>

 

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges

The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 